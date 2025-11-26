The Best Time to Eat Thanksgiving Dinner

Most American families sit down to Thanksgiving dinner in the late afternoon, typically between 4 and 5 p.m., according to a YouGov poll. This timing gives everyone a chance to enjoy a relaxed meal, socialize, and still have room for dessert or snacks later in the evening.

However, starting a meal any later than that, which is a preference for some families, may not sit well with your digestive system or your sleep.

Eating a large, heavy meal close to bedtime can trigger indigestion, acid reflux, and restless sleep. Late-night holiday meals also leave many people feeling sluggish the next day and may increase the likelihood of overeating, since the body struggles to process big meals at night. Another drawback: you may miss out on traditional post-dinner activities, conversation, and the relaxed downtime that typically follows an earlier meal.

According to nutritionists, the traditional high-carb, high-calorie Thanksgiving spread can leave you feeling bloated and tired no matter when you eat it. Marie-Pierre St-Onge, a professor of nutrition at Columbia University, notes that heavy meals late in the evening are especially problematic. “Having large meals closer to bedtime isn’t ideal because you have undigested foods in your gastrointestinal system that can potentially lead to acid reflux,” she explains. St- Onge recommends leaving at least a few hours after dinner for your body to digest before going to sleep.

Portion size matters just as much as timing. Eating three heaping servings earlier in the day can still leave you miserable, while a moderate plate later at night may be easier on your system. Moderation, St-Onge says, is key.

Here are additional tips to help you enjoy Thanksgiving without the discomfort:

Lynn C. Allison ✉ Lynn C. Allison, a Newsmax health reporter, is an award-winning medical journalist and author of more than 30 self-help books.

• Stay hydrated. Drinking water throughout the day supports digestion and may help prevent overeating.• Eat a light breakfast. Choose a balanced morning meal with a lean protein such as eggs or Greek yogurt and a fiber-rich carbohydrate like whole-grain toast or fruit. This helps keep hunger levels steady.• Practice portion control. Enjoy smaller servings of your favorite dishes and listen to your body’s hunger cues.• Incorporate movement. Take a walk before or after the meal to support digestion and boost energy. St-Onge suggests saving strenuous exercise for before the feast and enjoying a leisurely walk afterward.• Limit sugary drinks. Opt for water or unsweetened beverages instead of sodas or calorie-heavy cocktails.• Be mindful with desserts. Savor a modest slice of pie and consider waiting a bit after dinner before indulging.