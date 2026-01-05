Telehealth Not Best Option for Baby, Toddler

Telehealth might not be the best option for a parent with a sick baby or toddler, a new study says.

Children 3 months to 2 years of age are nearly 50% more likely to land in an ER within three days of a virtual doctor’s visit than those who have an in-person visit, researchers recently reported in JAMA Network Open.

“Our study showed that children under 2, whose communication of their needs and symptoms is more subtle, should probably be seen in person,” senior investigator Dr. Natasha Saunders said in a news release. She’s a pediatrician and senior associate scientist with The Hospital for Sick Children in Ontario, Canada.

For the new study, researchers analyzed data for nearly 283,000 Ontario children between 3 months and 2 years old who visited a doctor between September 2020 and March 2024.

Nearly 28% of the sick visits were performed virtually, researchers said.

Results showed that children in that age range were 49% more likely to wind up in an emergency room within three days of a virtual visit, compared to those who saw a doctor in person.

Children between 2 and 17 also had a 19% higher risk of ER treatment following a virtual visit compared to an in-person visit, based on data from 2.6 million kids in that age range, researchers found.

Researchers said health problems like ear pain, sore throat and abdominal pain probably need an in-person clinical exam, while less urgent concerns could still be handled via telehealth.

“For the vast majority of kids, virtual appointments are appropriate,” Saunders said.

This increased risk of ER treatment could stem from virtual visits not accurately judging a child’s condition, but it also could be due to parents not feeling fully reassured after a telehealth visit, researchers said.

In those instances, the parent might tote their kid to an ER to get a second opinion, researchers said.

“If you are seen virtually and you’re still concerned, consider requesting an in-person visit to your primary care doctor,” Saunders said. “This can help avoid crowded EDs during viral illness season while ensuring patients can get a physical exam in person if needed.”

Expectations are important, researcher Dr. Daniel Rosenfield, an pediatric emergency physician and director of The Hospital for Sick Children’s Virtual Urgent Care program, said in a news release.

“This study is really important in showing that parents shouldn’t necessarily go into a virtual care appointment with the expectation that they’re going to be able to manage it at home,” Rosenfield said. “Virtual has a role, but in the context of an acute illness in young children, it may not always be the ideal modality.”

To address this problem, The Hospital for Sick Children offers a symptom checker that directs families to the most appropriate care setting, including virtual or in-person visits.