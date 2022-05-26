×
Tags: telehealth | cvs | walmart | controlled substances | prescriptions | adderall | adhd

Walmart, CVS to Stop Filling Controlled Substances Prescriptions by Telehealth Startups

CVS pharmacy store
CVS pharmacy store (Dreamstime)

Thursday, 26 May 2022 07:09 AM

Walmart Inc and CVS Health Corp said on Wednesday they would stop filling prescriptions for controlled substances issued by telehealth startups Cerebral Inc and Done Health.

Cerebral and Done are known for treating patients with ADHD, prescribing stimulants such as Adderall.

Walmart confirmed the move to Reuters and said the decision was made after an audit and compliance process.

CVS said it would not accept prescriptions for controlled substances issued by the startups effective May 26, as a result of a review it conducted on the telehealth firms and after it was "unable to resolve concerns we have with Cerebral and Done Health."

Cerebral had earlier this month decided to stop prescribing controlled substances and taper existing prescriptions based on the impending expiration of waivers, the company said in an emailed statement.

The company was working to ensure that existing patients with controlled substance prescriptions are able to receive their medications, while working with the pharmacies to allow sufficient time to adjust to the changes, Cerebral said.

The company said it plans to continue to prescribe controlled substances to treat opioid use disorder.

Done Health did not respond to a request for comment.

According to a Wall Street Journal report earlier this month, Cerebral had been issued a subpoena by federal prosecutors as part of an investigation into possible violations of the Controlled Substances Act. 

© 2022 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Health-News
