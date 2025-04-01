What a Smile Reveals About Longevity

A healthy smile may play a key role in how long you live. A recent study from China found that maintaining good oral health, particularly preserving natural teeth, can significantly impact overall life expectancy. The study emphasizes the importance of regular dental care and its far-reaching implications on one's health.

Researchers found a potential link between edentulousness, a condition of total tooth loss, and living to the age of 100, says The Healthy. Their study of 4,239 men and women, published in JMIR Aging, found that less than half of those who lived to be 100 had completely lost their teeth. Further research among individuals who were followed up for at least two years found that the likelihood of reaching the age of 100 was 82.3% for those who were non-edentulous, meaning they had at least one natural tooth.

The Chinese scientists concluded that “the presence of natural teeth was linked to an increased probability of reaching 100.” While the study had limitations since lifestyle factors and medical information were self-reported by the participants, experts say that their findings make sense.

According to The Lancet, in the past two decades, a considerable body of research has focused on the potential association between oral health and several general health outcomes. The Global Burden of Disease Study has reported that poor oral health was one of the ten leading causes of loss of healthy longevity among older people.

Previous studies also found an association between tooth loss and longevity The number of teeth we lose can be a key indicator of our quality of life and research found that those who have a full set of teeth when they are 74 are significantly more likely to reach 100 years old,, according to the Oral Health Foundation in the U.K.

The study shows that there was clear evidence that tooth loss is closely related to stress during a person's lifetime. This includes a person's specific social, emotional, economic and educational experiences as well as health issues such as chronic disease, genetic conditions, nutritional intake and lifestyle choices.

In light of the findings regarding the link between oral health, quality of life, and longevity, experts recommend regular dental checkups and paying close attention to changes to teeth and mouth health.