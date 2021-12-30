Choose These Foods for Better Oral Health

Your diet determines not only your weight and overall health — food choices also affect your oral health. Depending on what you eat, you could be feeding the good, or the bad, bacteria in your mouth, and that will affect your smile. Studies have shown that older adults who eat plenty of fruits and vegetables, for example, have better oral health than those who don’t.

“This type of eating pattern, which is low in sugar but high in fiber, is a major factor to help prevent cavities and keep teeth and gums strong and healthy,” said Mark Wolff, dean of the University of Pennsylvania School of Dental Medicine, according to AARP.

Here are some specific examples of foods dental experts and researchers recommend to improve oral hygiene: