People Are Brushing Their Teeth Less During the Pandemic

A recent survey found that people are brushing their teeth only once a day instead of the twice daily recommendation by dentists during the COVID-19 pandemic. The poll of 2,000 adults in the U.K. also revealed that one quarter of those surveyed admitted to not flossing at all.

The American Dental Association recommends brushing at least two times a day and flossing regularly. Flossing your teeth is vital for good oral hygiene because it removes the bacteria-laden plaque trapped between teeth and has been linked to a lower risk of oral cancer, says Live Science.

But according to Study Finds, 22% of Brits admitted to going at least three days without brushing their teeth in the OnePoll survey. And 28% didn’t think that poor oral hygiene had widespread health implications.

Nearly 25% of those surveyed said that they did not visit a dentist in 2021. One in 20 said they changed their toothbrush every six months, instead of the recommended three-month interval. When asked why they neglected their oral health, 36% said it was because they forgot to brush, and 28% said it was because other health issues were a priority.

In a separate survey, 82% of dentists said they observed a reduction in their patients’ oral health during the pandemic, with toothache and severe plaque buildup being the most frequent complaints.

In the U.S. a report published in the National Library of Medicine found that from March through August of 2020, weekly visits to dental offices were down 33% from the previous year.

“The social factors surrounding the pandemic such as lockdown and homeworking have led to a decline in many people’s oral health,” said Monk Vasant, a London-based dentist. “People don’t realize that not brushing your teeth twice a day, even for just two weeks, can result in a build-up in plaque that could have a lasting impact and we’re seeing this play out with an increase of patients presenting with gum disease and tooth decay.”

Vasant recommends brushing twice daily for at least two minutes each time, says Study Finds, and changing your brush every three months. The American Dental Association states that all toothpastes with the ADA Seal of Acceptance must contain fluoride, and can also have other ingredients that improve oral health such as lessening tooth sensitivity, reducing gingivitis or tartar buildup, or preventing enamel erosion.

“Good oral health begins at home, not in the dentist’s chair,” says Vasant.