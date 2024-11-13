WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: teens | high blood pressure | sleep

Healthy Sleep Wards Off Teen High Blood Pressure

young girl sleeping soundly
(Adobe Stock)

Wednesday, 13 November 2024 08:14 AM EST

High blood pressure is a rare health issue among teens, but U.S. case numbers are creeping upwards.

Now, research published recently in the Journal of the American Heart Association, shows that healthy sleep can help keep hypertension at bay in the young.

That's probably because "disrupted sleep can lead to changes in the body's stress response, including elevated levels of stress hormones like cortisol, which in turn can increase blood pressure," explained study first author Augusto César Ferreira De Moraes. He's an assistant professor of epidemiology at the University of Texas Health Science Center, in Houston. 

As the researchers noted, high blood pressure can affect a teenager: Data shows that about 1.7% of U.S. adolescents (averaging about 14 years of age) were diagnosed with hypertension in 2018-2020, and that number rose to 2.9% by 2020-2022.

The new study looked at the same dataset, which included more than 3,300 kids who wore Fitbits that tracked their daytime activity and nighttime total sleep time, as well as their REM (deep) sleep.

The study found that adolescents who got the age-recommended 9 to 11 hours of sleep nightly had a 37% lowered odds for high blood pressure "incidents," compared to those who didn't.

Certain factors, such as the noise level of the neighborhood the teen lived in, didn't impact the results, De Moraes and colleagues noted.

There are ways to encourage better sleep during the teenage years, said study co-author and graduate student Martin Ma.

"Consistent sleep schedules, minimizing screen time before bed, and creating a calm, quiet sleep environment can all contribute to better sleep quality," he said in a university news release. And, "although environmental noise didn't directly affect hypertension in this study, maintaining a quiet and restful sleep environment is still important for overall well-being." 

© HealthDay


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Health-News
High blood pressure is a rare health issue among teens, but U.S. case numbers are creeping upwards. Now, research published recently in the Journal of the American Heart Association, shows that healthy sleep can help keep hypertension at bay in the young. That's probably...
teens, high blood pressure, sleep
297
2024-14-13
Wednesday, 13 November 2024 08:14 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Free Newsmax E-Alerts
Email:
Country:
Zip Code:
Privacy: We never share your email.
 
Find Your Condition
More Conditions
Take A Look At This
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

The information presented on this website is not intended as specific medical advice and is not a substitute for professional medical treatment or diagnosis. Read Newsmax Terms and Conditions of Service.

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved