Brewed Tea Tied to Lower Heart, Diabetes, Cancer Risk

If green tea is already part of your daily routine, you may be giving your health a boost without even realizing it.

New research suggests that drinking tea, especially green tea, is linked to a lower risk of heart disease, obesity, diabetes and several types of cancer.

It may also help protect the brain, slow muscle loss in older adults and reduce inflammation.

The findings were published in the journal Beverage Plant Research by scientists from the Tea Research Institute at the Chinese Academy of Agricultural Sciences, led by Mingchuan Yang and Li Zhou.

But the researchers also warned that some modern teas such as bottled teas and bubble tea, may contain added sugars, artificial sweeteners and preservatives that may weaken tea’s natural health benefits.

Tea comes from the plant Camellia sinensis and has been used for centuries, first as medicine and later as a daily drink. (Herbal teas, however, are from such plants as mint and chamomile.)

Tea is rich in plant compounds called polyphenols, especially catechins, which may underlie tea’s health effects.

The review looked at both lab research and human studies. While green tea has been studied the most, the authors noted that much less is known about black, oolong and white teas.

Green tea stood out for its impact on heart health.

Studies found it may help lower blood pressure and improve cholesterol levels. Large studies also showed that people who drink tea regularly have lower rates of cardiovascular disease and a lower risk of premature death from any cause.

Tea may also help with weight control and diabetes. The review found that green tea catechins can support weight loss and improve metabolism in people with obesity.

The soothing drink may also support healthy aging.

Older adults who drink tea often show slower cognitive decline and fewer biomarkers linked to Alzheimer’s disease, according to the review. Tea compounds may also help reduce age-related muscle loss, which could improve strength and mobility in seniors.

While brewed tea appears to be helpful, the researchers warned about processed tea drinks.

Bottled teas and bubble teas often contain added sugar and preservatives that may cancel out tea’s natural benefits, the study pointed out. The review also raised concerns about possible traces of pesticides, heavy metals and microplastics in teas.

For most folks, these contaminants are not considered a major risk. But they could be for people who drink large amounts of tea over many years.

Tea can also reduce how well the body absorbs iron and calcium, which may be important for people on vegetarian diets or those with certain nutrient needs, the study pointed out.

The researchers recommend limiting processed tea drinks and choosing traditional teas whenever possible as moderate tea drinking may help protect against heart disease, diabetes and cancer.

The researchers added that more studies are needed to better understand long-term effects, differences among tea types and the impact of contaminants.