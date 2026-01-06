This Beverage Builds Better Bones

If you’re a tea drinker, your daily cup may be doing more than keeping you warm. New research suggests that drinking tea may help support bone health, particularly in older women.

A recent study found that women over age 65 who regularly drank tea had slightly higher hip bone density than women who did not drink tea. According to Women’s Health, bone density naturally declines with age. While eating calcium-rich foods and engaging in weight-bearing exercise remain key strategies for protecting bones, sipping tea may offer an added benefit.

The study, published in the journal Nutrients, found that women who drank tea had a statistically higher bone mineral density score compared with non–tea drinkers. Researchers also looked at coffee intake and found that moderate consumption did not appear to affect bone density. However, drinking five or more cups of coffee a day was linked to lower bone mineral density.

“Tea contains bioactive compounds such as catechins and flavanols that have antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties,” said study co-author Enwu Liu of Flinders University in Australia. “These compounds may reduce oxidative stress and inflammation, both of which contribute to bone loss.”

Tea may also play a more direct role in building bone. “Certain compounds in tea may support osteoblast — bone-building cells — activity, or help slow bone breakdown,” said registered dietitian Jessica Cording, author of The Little Book of Game Changers: 50 Healthy Habits for Managing Stress & Anxiety.

Liu also noted that tea generally contains less caffeine than coffee. Caffeine can interfere with calcium absorption, which is essential for maintaining strong bones. While moderate coffee intake appears safe for most people, consistently consuming high amounts of caffeine may reduce the amount of calcium the body retains, potentially weakening bones over time.

Osteoporosis affects nearly 20% of women over age 50 in the United States, making bone health a major concern as women age. While the findings add to growing evidence that tea may offer protective benefits, experts emphasize that tea alone is not a cure-all.

If you don’t already drink tea, there’s no need to start solely for bone health. Specialists say the most important factors for maintaining strong bones remain adequate intake of calcium, vitamin D, and protein, along with regular strength and weight-bearing exercise.