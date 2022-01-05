10 Surprising Health Benefits of Tea

According to the Tea Association of the U.S.A. Inc., tea is the most widely consumed beverage in the world next to water, and can be found in nearly 80% of U.S. households. While most people know that tea is good for them, they likely don’t know all the health benefits of this popular comforting beverage.

On any given day, over 159 million Americans are drinking tea, and in 2019 we consumed over 84 billion servings. About 84% of all tea consumed was black tea, 15% was green tea, and the small remaining amount was oolong, white, or dark tea.

According to Medical Daily and other sources, tea’s popularity is well deserved. The health benefits of tea include: