Best Teas for Reducing Belly Fat

If you want to get rid of the extra belly fat you put on during holiday feasting, have a spot of tea. Some teas are effective at helping you to get rid of that stubborn spare tire, but they should be used in conjunction with healthy diet and exercise, say experts.

The Tea Association of the U.S.A. Inc. says that tea is the most widely consumed beverage in the world next to water, and can be found in nearly 80% of U.S. households.

On any given day, more than 159 million Americans are drinking tea. About 84% of all tea consumed was black tea, 15% was green tea, and the small remaining amount was oolong, white, or dark tea.

According to Study Finds, opting for tea can help reduce your risk of diabetes, lower blood pressure and lengthen your life, in addition to reducing belly fat. Herbal tea is packed with antioxidants, which boost your overall wellbeing.

Here are the most recommended fat-burning teas:

• Green. Great tea contains catechins, polyphenol plant compounds that are strong antioxidants. This nourishing tea has been shown to reduce waist circumference and body fat percentage. The most abundant catechin in green tea is EGCG, which has been linked to speeding up metabolism.

• Black. This tea is rich in flavones, which studies have shown are associated with a lower body mass index (BMI). A cup of black tea daily also improves your cardiovascular health by improving blood flow and blood vessel dilation.

• Oolong. This blend of black and green teas appears to enhance thermogenesis, the process of heat production that burns calories and melts away fat, especially around the midsection, says Study Finds. It’s a caffeinated tea that may help lower body fat content, according to Women's Health.

• Mate. This type of tea, which includes the popular Yerba mate tea, helps burn calories to enable weight loss, in addition to lowering cholesterol, says the Journal of Functional Foods.

• Matcha. Matcha is a Japanese tea that is sold as a powder. It contains more antioxidants than other types of tea because the plant is grown in the shade. It is considered to be the highest quality green tea on the market, says Women’s Health. Drinking matcha tea before exercising increases the rate at which your body burns fat.

• Rooibos. This South African herbal tea comes is available as red rooibos or green rooibos. Red is fermented while green is not. Experts say the antioxidant aspalathin found in rooibos tea may increase the sugar and fat metabolism in your body.