Frozen Tater Tots Recalled, May Contain Plastic

tater tots and ketchup on plate
(Adobe Stock)

Monday, 12 January 2026 12:31 PM EST

Thousands of cases of frozen tater tots are being recalled amid concerns they may contain pieces of hard plastic, federal health officials say.

The recall, listed as ongoing by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), involves more than 38,000 cases of frozen potatoes made by McCain Foods USA Inc., according to an FDA enforcement report.

The company began the recall voluntarily on Dec. 3, 2025.

The affected products were shipped to 26 states: Alaska, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Hawaii, Iowa, Idaho, Illinois, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, Nebraska, New Mexico, North Dakota, Nevada, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington and Wisconsin.

One recalled item is Ore-Ida Tater Tots, a frozen potato product packaged in large, clear plastic bags, with the item number OIF00215A and UPC 1 00 72714 00215 8. About 21,256 cases are included.

The recall also covers 17,597 cases of Sysco Imperial Potato Tater Barrels, distributed by Sysco Corporation, with the item number 1000006067 and UPC 1 07 34730 62740 0.

The recall was issued after clear, hard plastic fragments were found in the products, according to the FDA.

The agency labeled the action a Class II recall, meaning the products could cause temporary or medically reversible health problems.

No illnesses or injuries have been reported, but consumers are still urged to throw out affected products or return them to the place of purchase.

© HealthDay


