Dr. Small: More Americans Seeking Talk Therapy

About 1 in 10 Americans now receives counseling from a mental health professional, reflecting a growing openness to addressing emotional and psychological health.

Talk therapy —also known as psychotherapy — is one of the most common treatments for conditions such as depression, anxiety, and trauma.

This approach involves private sessions with a psychologist, counselor, or social worker in which patients explore their thoughts, feelings, and behaviors in a safe, confidential setting. The goal is to help people understand themselves better, develop coping skills, and improve their emotional well-being.

Dr. Gary Small, a brain health expert and chair of psychiatry at the Hackensack University Medical Center in New Jersey, said that while more people are turning to therapy, stigma around mental health still lingers.

“The stigma remains,” Small explained to Newsmax’s “National Report.” “It’s amazing how we spend so much time in our lives studying history, mathematics, English — but the idea of studying ourselves is something many people will not consider.

"There’s fear, concern that it doesn’t really work — therapeutic nihilism — and many people are just not willing to step up. They think therapy is just for crazy people.”

However, he noted that attitudes began to shift during the COVID-19 pandemic. “So many people were suffering mental problems that the conversation came to the forefront,” he said. “People realized that, wow, these are issues. So, I think some of the stigma was reduced as a result.”



Finding the Right Type of Therapy

Choosing the right kind of therapy depends on both the problem and the person. “Let’s say you’re having a relationship issue — couples therapy may make sense for some people,” said Small, editor of Dr. Gary Small’s Mind Health Report. “Group therapy really works because they learn from other group members.

"Others are a bit shy and they want individual therapy.”

Different types of therapy also serve different needs. “Psychodynamic therapy looks at the past and how your previous behaviors affect your current feelings and behaviors,” said Small who is also the physician in chief for Behavioral Health Services at Hackensack Meridian Health. “Cognitive behavioral therapy is more practical.

"It looks at what you’re doing now — your actions — and how they may be working or not working.”



How to Choose a Therapist

Finding the right therapist often takes time — and trust. “Your instincts make sense,” said Small. “Do you feel comfortable with that person? It’s not unlike dating.

"Is this someone you feel you can talk about personal matters with and someone you trust?”

He recommended asking friends, family members, or doctors for referrals to reputable professionals. “Turning to someone who’s had that experience, who’s vetted that individual, can be very helpful,” he added.

The type of provider also depends on the issue. “If you have something like bipolar illness or major depression, you may need medication,” Small noted. “So a psychiatrist who can prescribe medications would be important.

"But there are lots of different professionals — marriage and family counselors, nurses, psychologists — who can deliver therapy. To me, it’s really that personal connection that is so important.”

With mental health now a more open topic of discussion, Small encouraged people to seek help when they need it. “Therapy isn’t just for people in crisis,” he said. “It’s a tool for understanding yourself, improving your relationships, and learning to navigate life’s challenges more effectively.”