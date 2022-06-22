Reduce Summer Swelling With These Anti-Inflammatory Foods

Adding more foods that contain the powerful antioxidant lycopene to our diets, not only reduces inflammation but boosts heart health and longevity, as well as reduces the risk of certain cancers. Lycopene is a member of the carotenoid family ─ yellow, orange, and red fat-soluble pigments found in fruits and vegetables that act as potent antioxidants and anti-inflammatory agents in the body.

According to Well+Good, lycopene is abundant in certain vegetables like tomatoes and watermelon, providing their vibrant red to light-pink color. Thankfully, as many lycopene-rich fruits and vegetables are at their peak right now, it’s easy and affordable to add more of this antioxidant to your diet.

As the weather get hotter, some people experience an increase in inflammatory symptoms, namely pain, redness, swelling and heat sensitivity. Higher environmental temperatures coupled with humidity can directly increase both warmth and swelling in the body.

Adding more lycopene rich foods may help alleviate increased summer inflammation as well as improve blood pressure, cardiovascular health, reduce cholesterol and ward off a variety of cancers, says Laura Iu, a registered dietitian and founder of Laura Iu Nutrition.

Fresh, canned, and sun-dried fruits and vegetables can be great sources of lycopene. “In fact, various processing methods can actually enhance lycopene availability in specific foods by breaking down the cells wall,” says Iu.

Iu’s suggestions for choosing the best food sources of lycopene: