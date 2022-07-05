Proven Ways to Relieve Swollen Feet and Ankles

If your feet and ankles swell uncomfortably in the summer, you are not alone. When the summer sun comes out and the temperature soars, that heat can cause swelling in lower limbs, say the experts at Maple Springs Foot Center in Maryland. But there are natural ways you can cool down your body and the lower extremities, boost poor circulation, and return fluid to your blood vessels.

According to Healthline, other causes of painless swelling of the feet and ankles include:

• Staying on your feet too long

• Ill-fitting shoes

• Pregnancy

• Certain medical conditions

When fluid accumulates in tissues, it is called edema. While edema usually resolves itself, there are several home remedies you can try to reduce swelling faster.