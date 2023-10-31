Why We Crave Sweets

You don’t have to be hungry to crave sweets. That’s the opinion of an expert who says that while true hunger is regulated by hormones triggered by the contents of our stomachs, food cravings can occur even when we’re full.

That’s why we want that slice of pumpkin pie even after eating a belly-busting Thanksgiving meal. When we’re offered a different type of food, sweet versus savory, for example, we suddenly have room for more, says Dr. Trisha Pasricha, an instructor in medicine at Harvard Medical School, writing for The Washington Post.

Another reason we crave a sweet ending to our meal or even a late-night bowl of ice cream is learned behavior. Perhaps the desire stems from fond memories of sharing dessert with family or enjoying a treat while watching evening television.

Stress can also increase our cravings for more sweets. A new study out of Australia reveals that people who are stressed crave calorie-dense comfort food. Stress appears to override the part of the brain that signals satiety, or feeling full, say scientists at the Garvan Institute of Medical Research. In fact, chronic stress can spark changes in the brain that boost cravings for sweets and other junk food.

While eating sweets in moderation is fine, Dr. Pasricha offers these tips if cravings are ruining your diet:

• Eat smaller portions of your favorite treats. Buy bite-sized chocolate bars and store them in the freezer, out of sight. If you want a sweet snack, indulge. Research has shown that people who severely restrict their diet are more likely to overindulge when given an opportunity to consume sweets.

• Don’t exchange real sugar with sugar substitutes. The World Health Organization says that sugar substitutes don’t help with weight loss and may cause other health problems.

• Practice good sleep hygiene. Studies have shown that the more exhausted people feel, the more they crave high-calorie foods.

• Try medications. Ask you doctor if medications like Ozempic can be used to help curb cravings. These GLP-1 agonists may reduce your desire for sweets and alcohol, says Pasricha, adding that not everyone is a candidate for these prescription drugs.

How much sugar is too much? According to the American Heart Association, men should consume no more than 36 grams of added sugar daily, and women should limit their intake to no more than 25 grams of added daily sugar.

Remember that added sugar isn’t only found in sweets. Read labels carefully and you will find extra sugar in foods such as salad dressings, ketchup and even tomato sauce. Beware of beverages, too. One scoop of vanilla ice cream can have 14 grams of added sugar while a 12-ounce can of soda may have up to 39 grams of added sugar.