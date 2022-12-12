Survey: Americans Find Malls the 'Grinchiest' Place During Holidays

A survey of 2,000 adults revealed that 64% think shopping malls induce the most stress during the winter months, with airports (59%), and the post office (58%,) rounding up the top three troublesome holiday hot spots. Crowds (60%), long lines (53%), and noise (52%) are among people’s top pet peeves at these locations.

According to Study Finds, other places that make people feel like the Grinch during the holidays include stress-inducing social media platforms such as Facebook (43%), Instagram (40%), and TikTok (36%) Nearly half of all respondents (48%) said they feel overwhelmed by shopping ads and negative comments posted online during the holiday season.

The survey conducted by OnePoll on behalf of International Delight following the launch of its limited-edition Grinch-themed coffee creamers, found that overplayed songs like “Jingle Bells” and “We Wish You A Merry Christmas” were stress-inducing to 25% of participants while “You’re a Mean One, Mr. Grinch” was among the least overplayed.

For some people the holiday season is “the most wonderful time of the year.” But for others, the steady drone of Christmas music can drive them crazy. While you can turn off the tunes at home or in your car, it’s pretty hard to escape holiday music when you are out and about. And for some people, the music can be a major cause of stress. In fact, this negativity has been going on for years since a survey conducted by Consumer Reports in 2011 found that 23% of respondents said they dread seasonal music during the holidays.

According to Fox News, another survey in 2017 by Soundtrack Your Brand, a Spotify-backed company, found that shoppers often actively disliked Christmas music in stores. The survey found that American shoppers were more likely to favor the carols while 25% of British shoppers said they found the piped in music too repetitive and boring, making them feel less festive.

Retail staffers forced to listen to the tunes all day said the music “dampens their emotional well-being,” said the survey. It’s one thing to hear “Frosty the Snowman” once or twice during the holiday season, but retail workers have to listen to the same playlist day in, day out from November to January. They are forced to block out the sound of constant Christmas music.

“If they don’t, it really does stop you from being able to focus on anything else,” said clinical psychologist Linda Blair, according to Elite Daily.

According to the new OnePoll survey, certain things do bring cheer during the holiday season. For example, the survey discovered that getting a surprise sale or discount, receiving an unexpected gift, or enjoying a hot cup of coffee can make a Grinchy place more joyful. Survey participants also said that home cooking, holiday cards, getting a raise, being with family and friends, and people showing kindness to one another made their holiday months more delightful, says Study Finds.

The smell and taste of spices are also savored during the holiday season. Chocolate was the clear winner among flavors that bring people joy (41%), followed by vanilla (35%), gingerbread (34%), and peppermint mocha (33%).

“Despite the excitement of the holidays, the crowds, the long lines, and noise can make what is meant to be the most cheerful time of the year feel “Grinchy!” says Kallie Goodwin, vice-president of marketing for International Delight. “We’re on an endless mission to spread joy and celebration. To bring a little more delight to your holiday season, I recommend adding your favorite festive creamer to a hot cup of coffee. Oftentimes, it’s the simple things that can make people’s hearts grow three sizes.”