5 Supplements to Calm Anxiety

Science has established a strong connection between mind and body health, acknowledging that what we eat can affect our mental state and physical well-being.

But even if our diet is exemplary, sometimes we don't get enough of certain nutrients to help supply the brain with calming chemicals, so adding daily supplements may be in order.

According to Parade, Johna Burdeos, a registered dietitian, said that while there is no one-size-fits-all diet for mental health, consuming lots of fruits and vegetables, which are high in antioxidants, benefit the mind as well as the body.

Yelena Wheeler, a registered dietitian nutritionist at the National Coalition on Health Care, said that choosing produce rich in vitamin C is especially important to reduce inflammation and support mental health. Studies have shown that this well-known antioxidant reduces oxidative stress that can trigger anxiety, stress, depression, and fatigue.

Burdeos also said that fiber, particularly whole grains, can help manage anxiety.

"This can help regulate blood sugar levels and improve mood," said Burdeos, who added that whole grains are rich in B vitamins that improve brain function and mood.

Eating more protein to stabilize blood sugar levels and increase the production of neurotransmitters, like serotonin, can also create more steady energy and help avoid mood swings, irritability, hyperactivity, and poor concentration.

Eating foods rich in omega-3 fatty acids, like salmon, herring, and walnuts, can also help reduce inflammation in the brain and improve mood.

Dietitians specializing in treating mental health through diet can offer tips on how to eat to manage anxiety and reveal supplements that can help. While nothing replaces eating a nutrient-rich diet to nourish both body and brain, these five supplements might help:

Magnesium. "There is evidence that suggests magnesium supplementation can be beneficial for some people with anxiety," said Burdeos. Statistics show that about 65% to 70% of Americans are not getting enough of this important mineral which plays a crucial role in the growth of new brain neurons and is involved in hundreds of chemical reactions in the body. Suggested dose: up to 250 milligrams before bed.

Melatonin. If anxiety disrupts your sleep, Wheeler suggests taking melatonin supplements since lack of sleep can worsen anxiety. This supplemental sleep aid can help break the cycle of sleeplessness and exhaustion. "It's often used for insomnia but can also help reduce negative feelings associated with anxiety that keep us awake at night," said Dr. Leslie Madrak, a board-certified psychiatrist. Suggested dose: 1-10 milligrams before bed.

Ashwagandha. Ashwagandha is a highly recommended natural product that has sedative effects and helps the body adapt to stress by decreasing the stress hormone, cortisol. Suggested dose: 500-1,000 milligrams daily.

Lemon balm. Taking lemon balm orally may help improve symptoms of depression in adults with depression and anxiety, said WebMD. In can increase calmness, memory, and alertness in people under mental stress. Suggested dose: 500 milligrams daily for up to six months.

Remember to talk to a healthcare provider before taking any supplement. Burdeos said some supplements may negatively interact with underlying medical conditions or medications.