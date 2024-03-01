New Supplement Slows Aging in Dogs

Scientists are working on ways to keep man’s best friend around for longer. A clinical study reveals that a new supplement reverses aging in dogs. Dogs given the supplement, called “Leap Years,” had higher cognitive scores than dogs given a placebo.

The double-blind clinical study, conducted at North Carolina Veterinary College in collaboration with Dr. Natasha Olby, a professor of veterinary neurology, confirms that the supplement significantly improves cognitive function, according to a news release. Some owners also reported their dogs were more active and happier.

According to Newsweek, the soft chew Leap Years, manufactured by Animal Biosciences based in Boston, offers a breakthrough for aging dogs, and the first clinical evidence that it is possible to reverse age-related decline. While the new study has not yet been peer-reviewed, the company has submitted its results to scientific publications.

Dr. Ginny Rentko, the chief veterinary medical officer at Animal Biosciences, says that the supplement works at the cellular level combining precursors of oxidized nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+), a natural coenzyme, and senolytics, compounds that clear damaged cells out of the body.

“Leap Years supports the natural clearance of cells that no longer function properly, leaving room for healthier ones to utilize NAD+ more efficiently,” she explains. “It is the only dog supplement that targets and removes aged, damaged cells to help those dogs age better.”

Rentko added that the supplement “preserves healthy brain function, keeping an older dog mentally sharp, alert and more engaged. Dogs have shown increased focus and engagement in family activities.” She added that Leap Years is beneficial to both older dogs and as a preventive measure in younger ones.

“Many pet parents proactively start their dog on Leap Years once their dog reaches maturity to address the underlying cause of aging as early as possible,” she said. The American Kennel Club advises that pet owners always look for a reputable brand of supplements that has conducted clinical trials or earned certification form an independent organization.