Super Bowl Snacks That Won't Bust Your Budget or Waistline

There’s nothing like the anticipation of Super Bowl Sunday to whet the appetite. Whether you are rooting for the Kansas City Chiefs or the Philadelphia Eagles this weekend, your snacks can score a touchdown in the field of good taste and health without stretching your wallet.

The good news, according to USA TODAY, is that despite inflation driving up at-home food prices by 11.8% over the past years, party staples like chicken wings and guacamole will cost less this year. Avocados, the MVP of guacamole, are 20% cheaper thanks to a strong supply. And chicken wings have dropped from about $3.38 a pound the week at last year’s Super Bowl to $2.65 a pound.

Here are some game day recipes that won’t 'fumble' your diet or pocketbook:

• Creamy avocado dip. According to Delish.com, avocados are packed with healthy fats, potassium and lots of fiber. Mash two ripe avocados and mix in ½ cup plain Greek yogurt, two minced cloves of garlic and the juice of one lime. Add salt and pepper to taste. Serve with tortilla or pita chips and vegetable sticks.

• Baked chicken wings. These come out wonderfully crispy and are healthier than fried wings. Simply bake the wings at 400 degrees Fahrenheit for 40 minutes after spraying them with vegetable spray and sprinkling with salt, pepper, garlic powder and paprika. Toss halfway through cooking.

• Air fryer loaded zucchini boats. These loaded zucchini skins are a fresh and healthy twist on potato skins. They’re stuffed with cheddar, tomato, and avocado for intense flavors and color. Get the recipe here.

• Shrimp tostada bites. Make these tasty, bite-sized appetizers by filling tortilla scoops with guacamole, and topping with grilled shrimp seasoned with lime juice, paprika, cayenne pepper and ancho chili powder. Here is the complete recipe.

• Turkey lettuce wraps. Cut the carbs by wrapping sliced turkey topped with a little hoisin sauce and sliced tomatoes in butter or bibb lettuce leaves, says Good Housekeeping.

• Healthy 7-layer dip. We all love the traditional taco or 7-layer dip on game day, but this recipe calls for Greek yogurt instead of sour cream or mayonnaise to slash fat and calories. You can also omit the cheese layer to make the dish vegan and dairy-free.

• Cowboy caviar. Also called Texas caviar, this colorful, fun, and endlessly adaptable dip is a potluck favorite. It’s a dip, salad, a side dish or even an ideal topping for grilled meat, says Meggan Hill, the executive chef, and head of the Culinary Hill test kitchen. Here is her recipe that features an eye-popping selection of ingredients, including tomatoes, bell peppers, corn, cilantro as well as the traditional black beans and black-eyed peas.

• Fruit skewers with yogurt dip. If you want to score something sweet during the big game, fruit skewers are the answer. “They also make a colorful addition to the table,” says Tara Collingwood, a registered dietitian from Orlando, Florida.

• Stuffed mushrooms. Using very low-calorie and healthful grilled mushroom caps as the base for appetizers helps to save calories. You can fill them with sautéed veggies, shredded cheese, or any other lean protein, says Collingwood.