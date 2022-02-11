10 Tasty and Healthy Super Bowl Snacks

With the big game right around the corner, it’s time to plan what you will be snacking on this Sunday for Super Bowl LVI. Whether the Los Angeles Rams or the Cincinnati Bengals win the NFL championship, you’ll score a touchdown with these hearty but healthy ideas.
According to Good Housekeeping, while Super Bowl parties are usually associated with greasy, caloric, salty snacks, you can enjoy the game and still eat like an athlete using fresh, wholesome ingredients.
Here are 10 ideas:
- Guacamole. While this tasty dip is high in fat and calories, it does contain “good” fat, says Tara Collingwood, a leading sports dietitian in the Orlando area who adds that avocados also have more than 20 essential vitamins and minerals. “Instead of dipping fried chips into the guacamole, choose crunchy veggies like sugar snap peas and sliced red pepper,” she advises.
- Turkey lettuce wraps. Cut the carbs by wrapping sliced turkey topped with a little hoisin sauce and sliced tomatoes in butter or Bibb lettuce leaves.
- Grilled chicken wings. Ditch the deep fryer and use your air fryer, or heat up the grill, to make these yummy wings. Marinate the wings in teriyaki sauce or your own favorite marinade. Here’s a recipe for Grilled Buffalo Wings. To trim calories, reduce the amount of butter by half.
- Shrimp. Everyone’s favorite nibble has very lean protein with essentially no fat. Serve your gang shrimp cocktail or sautéed, grilled shrimp with various seasonings. “Just don’t bread it and fry it!” says Collingwood.
- Healthy 7-layer dip. We all love the traditional taco or 7-layer dip on game day, but this recipe calls for Greek yogurt instead of sour cream or mayonnaise to slash fat and calories. You can also omit the cheese layer to make the dish vegan and dairy-free.
- Cowboy caviar. Also called Texas caviar, this colorful, fun, and endlessly adaptable dip is a potluck favorite. It’s a dip, salad, a side dish or even an ideal topping for grilled meat, says Meggan Hill, the executive chef, and head of the Culinary Hill test kitchen. Here is her recipe that features an eye-popping selection of ingredients, including tomatoes, bell peppers, corn, and cilantro, as well as the traditional black beans and black-eyed peas.
- Fruit skewers with yogurt dip. If you want to score something sweet during the big game, fruit skewers are the answer. “They also make a colorful addition to the table,” Collingwood said.
- Stuffed mushrooms. Using very low-calorie and healthful mushrooms as the base for appetizers helps to save some calories. You can fill them with sautéed veggies, shredded cheese, or lean protein.
- Fresh crudites with dip. Rather than purchase a pricy vegetable platter and dip, save money by cutting up your favorites such as celery, cauliflower florets, broccoli bites, cucumbers, and baby carrots. You can use a store-bought hummus or cheese dip to round out the platter.
- Veggie pizza. According to Good Housekeeping, you don’t have to serve a greasy pizza to your guests. There are many healthy crusts available for topping with an assortment of vegetables or lean meats. Here is a winning recipe from Cookie and Kate that incorporates bell peppers, cherry tomatoes, Kalamata olives and other yummy and healthy ingredients.
