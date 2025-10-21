What to Do When 'Sunset Anxiety' Strikes

As the days grow shorter and the sun sets earlier, you may notice yourself feeling anxious, irritable, or down. You’re not imagining it — “sunset anxiety” is a real phenomenon that affects many people this time of year.

Sunset anxiety refers to the unease, nervousness, or sadness that some people feel as daylight fades and evening sets in. The shift can trigger a mix of emotions — from worries about unfinished tasks to a sense of loneliness as the world quiets down. For some, it may even stir up reflections about time passing or uncertainty about the days ahead.

According to SELF, while sunset anxiety isn’t an official psychological diagnosis, experts say the symptoms are very real. Psychologist Debra Kissen, of the Light on Anxiety Treatment Center in Chicago, explains that the transition from day to night can bring sensory changes that heighten anxiety. “Some people experience a sensory shift as day turns into night, while others may feel that sunset is a metaphor for the passing of precious time,” she says.

Perfectionists, Kissen adds, might dwell on what they didn’t accomplish during the day or worry about what’s next. Research also suggests that night owls are more prone to sunset anxiety than early risers, since their minds tend to become more active in the evening.

How to Manage Sunset Anxiety

• Plan something meaningful. Schedule a self-care activity to look forward to, such as a walk in nature, dinner with friends, or a relaxing workout.

• Spend more time in sunlight. Getting outside in the morning helps regulate your body’s circadian rhythm and boosts mood, experts tell TODAY. If natural sunlight isn’t an option, try a light therapy lamp with at least 10,000 lux. Avoid screens before bed, as blue light disrupts sleep cycles.

• Choose low-effort, high-reward activities. In the evening, it’s natural to feel less motivated, but try swapping phone scrolling for something soothing like a puzzle, adult coloring book, or light crafting.

• Create a comforting bedtime routine. Stick to a consistent bedtime and morning routine to help your body relax and prepare for sleep. Take a warm bath, wrap yourself in a cozy blanket, or unwind with a favorite TV show.

• Stay socially connected. As nights grow longer, maintaining friendships is key to fighting loneliness. “If you look forward to something, it’s going to push you in a good mood,” says psychotherapist Niro Feliciano.

If your anxiety worsens or begins to affect your sleep or relationships, experts advise seeking professional help. With a few mindful changes, you can manage sunset anxiety and restore calm as the days grow shorter.