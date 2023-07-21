Take the Guesswork Out of Applying Sunscreen

During these long, hazy, hot days of summer we all know we must protect ourselves from the damaging rays of the sun. But sometimes we forget to reapply sunscreen every two hours or after sweating or swimming. Now, with wearable UV stickers, the guesswork is taken out of smart sunscreen protection.

UV stickers are sensors that tell you when to reapply sunscreen. You stick one on an exposed area of skin and apply sunscreen normally, including on the sticker. When the sunscreen breaks down and should be reapplied, the sticker changes color. A 2019 study published in the National Library of Medicine followed participants in a four-day soccer match who were given free sunscreen. Some of the participants received UV stickers while others did not. The researchers found that the players who had the UV stickers were more likely to reapply their sunscreen than the control group, according to Good Morning America.

“I’ve been testing these myself, and looking into the available research, so I can advise my patients and social media followers about the risks and benefits of using these trending UV stickers,” said Dr. Whitney Bowe, a dermatologist from New York City. “So far, there’s limited research available on how these stickers affect sun protection habits, but three studies all seem to suggest that users are indeed more likely to reapply their sunscreen when they have access to these wearable stickers.”

Bowe cites another study that was conducted in Australia that followed participants in a rugby match during a two-day tournament. Researchers measured the effectiveness of wearing the UV detection stickers to improve the use of sunscreen.

“Those given free stickers used three times as much sunscreen as those who were only given sunscreen, and no stickers,” said Bowe. “Although the use of UV sensors did increase the use of sunscreen, the use of long-sleeved shirts decreased in that study when people had access to stickers.”

The researchers in that study noted that there was an increased use of sunscreen among adolescents provided with a UV protection sticker. Bowe said the most reliable place to wear the sticker is on the upper arm.

“Overall, I think these UV sensors can encourage reapplication of sunscreen but should not give you a false sense of security, nor discourage the use of long sleeve sun protective UPF 50+ fabrics, which are one of my favorite ways to protect my skin, and patients’ skin, from sun damage,” she said.

Here some additional tips to keep skin safe this summer:

• Use sunscreen with an SPF of 15 or higher and reapply every two hours.

• Make sure the sunscreen is labelled “broad spectrum” which means it protects against both UVA and UVB rays.

• Cover all exposed areas with enough sunscreen to provide adequate protection, about the amount in a shot glass.

•Try to avoid sun exposure between the hours of 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. when the sun’s rays are the strongest.

