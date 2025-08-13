How to Manage the 'Summer Slump'

The hot, humid days of summer are not letting up. And even in August, many people find themselves experiencing an unexpected dip in energy, focus, and enthusiasm. This phenomenon, commonly referred to as the "summer slump," affects children, teens, and adults alike.

Whether in the workplace, classroom, or even at home, the summer slump can lead to productivity slowdowns, decreased motivation, and challenges in maintaining routines. This form of seasonal affective disorder can cause depression and other mental health issues, say experts.

The term "summer slump" may have originated in educational circles to describe the academic setbacks some students face after the summer break. Over time, however, the concept has grown to encompass a broader set of challenges that occur for people of all ages during the summer months.

Most people associate seasonal affective disorder with fall and winter months, says HuffPost Life, but humid summers can also trigger this disorder. Psychologist Kelly Rohan says that people who experience winter SAD tend to crave carbohydrates and sleep too much. If you experience the disorder in the summer, you may suffer from insomnia and poor appetite.

Summer slump can also make you feel agitated, says Rohan. You may experience heat-related depression, adds Tanisha Ranger, a Nevada-based clinical psychologist who practices in a state with extreme heat. She regularly has clients who say they get depressed in the summer.



“When the weather becomes oppressively hot, we naturally tend to withdraw indoors, and that means less movement, ironically less sunlight, and disrupted social interactions,” Ranger said. “All of that can exacerbate anxiety and depression symptoms if they were already present, and cause some if they weren’t.“



Extreme heat negatively impacts the production of the hormone, serotonin. This leads to increased irritability and decreased sleep quality, which in turn, can exacerbate underlying psychiatric conditions, because poor sleep is a strong predictor of depressive symptoms.

Here's how to beat the summer slump:

• Create a summer-friendly routine. If the sun is sapping your productivity, adapt your schedule to give yourself more time to tackle tasks in the morning or later in the evening, experts tell Forbes. Reward yourself with a dip in the pool, a refreshing siesta or a spot of lunch with loved ones in the afternoon.

• Prioritize sleep. Use fans, cooling mattress pads, and lighter bedding to help you sleep more soundly.

• Stay cool. If you have summer SAD, stay in air conditioning and take cold showers, advises Rohan, to cool your core temperature.

• Drink lots of water. Staying hydrated can help dispel dizziness, fatigue, and restlessness by supporting both physical and mental regulation.

• Keep moving. You may want to stay holed up indoors but exercise early in the morning or later in the evening when its cooler can help dispel the symptoms of a summer slump.

• Get professional help. If you suspect you have summer SAD, see an expert who can help diagnose and treat your condition.