ER Doctor's Guide to Staying Safe in Summer Heat

As summer temperatures rise, a Houston emergency room doctor is sharing important tips to help folks stay safe while outdoors.

Dr. Neil Gandhi, an emergency medicine physician with Houston Methodist, says a mix of heat, humidity and extreme weather makes it especially important to be prepared.

“Don’t jump directly into the frying pan; take some time to acclimatize during outdoor activities,” Gandhi said.

He recommends easing into outdoor time by starting with short periods outside, then slowly increasing the time to allow your body to adjust to the high temps.

Water is the best way to stay hydrated in the heat, Gandhi added.

“Individuals will also need to remain vigilant about hydration to counteract increased sweating caused by high heat and humidity," he said.

He added that sparkling water and water-rich fruits such as watermelon can help, too. But it’s best to avoid sugary drinks and alcohol, which can make dehydration worse.

Breathable fabrics such as cotton and linen are ideal for hot weather, Gandhi said.

Spending time outside has many benefits, Gandhi said, including better physical and mental health. But take care.

"Sunburn can develop slowly and go unnoticed until it’s severe," he said. "In addition to sunscreen, clothing with ultraviolet protective factor (UPF) can be another layer of protection."

It’s also important to recognize when your body is getting overheated, Gandhi said.

He pointed out that people who work outside or attend summer festivals and sporting events are at greater risk for heat-related illness. So are young children and older adults.

Watch for early warning signs such as dizziness, confusion, muscle cramps and a lot of sweating, he advised.

“If you notice these symptoms in someone or experience them yourself, move to a cool place immediately, hydrate and seek medical attention, if severe,” Gandhi said.