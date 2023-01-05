Drinking Sugary Beverages Linked to Male-Pattern Baldness

A new study provides yet another reason to stop drinking sugary sodas. Scientists at Tsinghua University in Beijing found that men who drink a lot of sugary beverages, ranging from soft drinks to sweetened juices to energy drinks have an increased risk of developing male-pattern baldness.

According to Futurism, the research paper published in the journal Nutrients confirms what doctors have long suspected: that excess consumption of sugary drinks could lead to hair loss. The researchers surveyed 1028 men online between the ages of 18 and 45 on the Chinese mainland last year. They asked them about their sweetened drink intake, and any health issues they may be facing including hair issues or psychological problems. The striking results showed that respondents with male-pattern baldness were drinking more than the equivalent of two two-liter bottles of Pepsi each week, while respondents with no hair loss were consuming about half that amount.

The researchers hypothesized that the root cause could be that sugary drinks increased blood sugar levels, and diabetes studies have linked elevated blood sugar levels with hair loss. Sweet drinks are a major risk factor for developing and worsening diabetes, says Futurism.

“I wouldn’t get too hyper about this study,” dermatologist Dr. Kenneth Beer, tells Newsmax. “It was not a large, controlled study nor one that was peer reviewed.” The study authors acknowledged that their findings were preliminary and suggested that further studies are needed.

While aging and heredity are top causes of hair loss, stress, medication, thyroid disorders and even the foods you eat can affect the condition. According to Medical News Today, here are some culinary culprits:

• Simple carbohydrates. A study conducted in 2016 suggested that eating simple carbs such as candy, cakes, and cookies increases sebum production, an oily substance that attaches to hair follicles and harms hair health. Experts suggest adding more protein to your diet and cutting out junk food.

• Fish that are high in mercury. A 2019 case report on two women suffering hair loss found high mercury levels in their blood. The hair loss was reversed when they changed their diet. Eating fish two or three times a week is excellent for overall health but stick to fish such as salmon and cod that are low in mercury.

• Alcohol. Hair is mainly made of protein called keratin, which gives structure to your hair. Alcohol has a negative impact on protein synthesis and can lead to weak, dull hair. Experts add that excessive alcohol consumption can create nutritional imbalances that lead to follicle death.

• Diet soda. These beverages often contain aspartame which researchers say can also damage hair follicles. For many health reasons, including hair loss, it’s best to ditch diet sodas.

• Fried foods and red meat. Some researchers have found that eating fried foods and red meat causes the overactivity of sebum gland and oil glands, which negatively affects hair health, according to Medical News Today.

To stimulate hair growth, eat protein-rich foods, consume healthy fats such as flaxseeds and walnuts, and add vitamin C-rich foods to your diet. These include leafy vegetables, citrus fruits, and strawberries.

Also, eat a diet rich in B vitamins. Biotin is one of the best-known vitamins for hair growth, according to Healthline. It is often used in hair treatments and shampoos. “Biotin is a water-soluble vitamin that supports the growth of hair, skin and nails,” says Dr. Dendy Engelman, a board-certified dermatologist at Medical Dermatology & Cosmetic Surgery, in New York, according to Prevention. Other B vitamins, such as folate and niacin, promote the growth of healthy hair. Leafy greens, whole grains, seafood, meat, and fish are good food sources of B vitamins.