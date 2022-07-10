×
Study: Most Americans Believe Both Men, Women Responsible for Birth Control

Man and woman kissing on a bed.

(Photo 60094517 © Pressmaster | Dreamstime.com)

By    |   Sunday, 10 July 2022 09:35 PM EDT

A study conducted on behalf of Innerbody Research found that over half of men, from baby boomers to Gen Z, say they would take male birth control.

The study praised Gen Z for its overwhelming willingness to take male birth control at 81%.

"Gen Z men were impressive with their willingness to take oral contraception ... perhaps not entirely surprising since many of their peers — Gen Z women — are vocal feminists," the study read.

"From a cultural standpoint, Gen Z women worldwide often embrace feminism and see the power of activism. Those active voices register with the men of Gen Z as well. Young women are standing up for themselves, including in areas such as birth control, and perhaps young men are hearing their message and seeing them as equals."

Falling behind Gen Z were millenials, who at 65% expressed willingness to partake in male birth control, followed by 58% of Gen X and 64% of baby boomers.

On average, across all generations, the study found that 56% of respondents believed "both partners equally," were responsible for birth control. That was followed by 24% of men being solely responsible as opposed to 20% of women.

The study surveyed 1,022 people who were sexually active in the past 12 months, with a 51% male to 49% female ratio; each generation was represented at 25% of the total surveyed. The margin of error was ± 3%, with a 95% confidence level.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Newsmax Media, Inc.

