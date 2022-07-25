×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: stroke | depression | treatment | lacking | mental health

Depression After Stroke is Common, Often Goes Untreated

close up of older man's profile, looking sad
(Dreamstime)

Monday, 25 July 2022 12:28 PM EDT

While depression is common after a stroke, most stroke patients who need mental health care aren't getting the help they need, new research reveals.

Roughly one in three stroke victims have depression. But about two-thirds of those received no mental health treatment. Patients who were older, men, Black people or Hispanic folks were even less likely to get help, the study found.

"This study shows a very significant number of survivors are not getting the help and support they need after a stroke," said study author Dr. Linda Williams, a research scientist at the Regenstrief Institute in Indianapolis. "This rate has remained low over more than a decade, despite societal changes in attitudes toward mental health treatment."

For the study, researchers at Regenstrief, the Indiana University School of Medicine and the University of Michigan analyzed mental health services received by a nationally representative sample of stroke patients and others between 2004 and 2017.

During that time, depression treatment rose among the non-stroke population but held steady among stroke patients.

"Unmet needs for depression after stroke remain significant and are important because they impact stroke survivors' quality of life and their recovery," Williams said in an institute news release. "Critical treatment gaps for vulnerable populations persist, and potential quality of care gaps may have widened between stroke and non-stroke patients."

She said it's important to determine barriers to mental health care for stroke survivors, with an emphasis on closing gaps.

The findings were recently published in the journal Neurology.

© HealthDay


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Health-News
While depression is common after a stroke, most stroke patients who need mental health care aren't getting the help they need, new research reveals.Roughly one in three stroke victims have depression. But about two-thirds of those received no mental health treatment....
stroke, depression, treatment, lacking, mental health
248
2022-28-25
Monday, 25 July 2022 12:28 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Find Your Condition
More Conditions
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

The information presented on this website is not intended as specific medical advice and is not a substitute for professional medical treatment or diagnosis. Read Newsmax Terms and Conditions of Service.

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved