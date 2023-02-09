This is the Most Stressful Time of Day, According to New Poll

A new survey pinpoints the most stressful time of day as 7:23 a.m. However, the first case of “drama” occurs around 8:18 a.m. say researchers who polled 2,000 British adults on the top things that cause daily anxiety. Among the leading stressors causing those dramatic moments are traffic, waking up late, spilling something on clothing, burning food and dropping or smashing something accidentally like a glass or a bowl.

The average person experiences an average of three dramas a day, says the New York Post, with women having their first drama around 7:50 a.m., while men maintain their calm until 8:43 a.m.

According to Study Finds, the survey commissioned by RESCUE Remedy and conducted by OnePoll, also found that 46% of those polled said that fatigue, interrupted sleep (36%) and a busy work day (33%) are among the top causes of everyday drama.

“Often when we think ‘drama’ we think big, but the research shows how much of an impact seemingly small niggles can have on our daily moods,” said Zuzana Bustikova, a spokesperson for RESCUE Remedy. “We know that a poor night’s sleep can offset the whole day, and challenging days can often result in sleepless nights, so it’s no wonder that mornings are when the first drama is experienced.”

The study of British adults also found 35% think that little dramas are just part of life, but 24% find these every day annoyances interfere with their relaxation. About 41% admitted that these woes keep them up at night. Women apparently are more affected with 50% of them admitting that daily drama interferes with their sleep compared to 32% of men.

During waking hours, small dramas lead people to feel frustrated (32%), anxious (23%) and tired (21%), says the Post. The top things that helped improve moods after experiencing a little drama were walking (30%), listening to music (28%) and sending time alone (26%).

“More than ever, it’s important to understand what our body and mind are telling us and, while it’s not always easy, setting good habits like eating well, establishing a ─ somewhat — relaxing bedtime routine and making time to look after ourselves is crucial,” Bustikova said. “Taking small steps to build our emotional resilience, even on those difficult days, can make a huge difference in helping us life to the fullest.”