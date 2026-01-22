Do Not Ignore These Subtle Signs of Stress

Stress doesn’t always send strong signals like a racing heart, sweaty palms, or panic attacks. Sometimes the messages are more subtle — but just as important — experts say. Because consistent stress can lead to lead to many health problems, it is important to pay attention to these less obvious signs.

• Tight or sore jaw. One overlooked sign of stress is a jaw that feels sore or tense. Stress can cause people to clench or grind their teeth, especially at night. This can lead to jaw discomfort and even headaches. If you notice jaw soreness without an obvious cause, it may be a physical cue that your body is under stress, according to EatingWell.

• Your digestion is suffering. The gut-brain connection is powerful, and when you’re under stress, your stomach is often one of the first places to show it. “Changes in digestion and bowel movements can be a sign of distress, since stress can influence our gut health via the gut-brain axis,” explains Dr. Randal Turner. The limbic system in the brain responds to stress and can lead to bloating, constipation, or sudden urges to use the restroom that don’t seem connected to the foods you ate.

• You’re sick more frequently. Stress can weaken the immune system, making you more susceptible to illnesses like colds or infections. When you’re stressed, your body releases hormones such as cortisol, which over time can suppress immune function and reduce your ability to fight off germs. If you notice you’re getting sick more often, it could be a sign that stress is affecting your overall health.

• Changes in your menstrual cycle. Stress can affect the hypothalamic-pituitary-adrenal (HPA) axis, which plays a central role in regulating hormone production and menstrual cycles. When the HPA axis is activated by chronic stress, it can disrupt the balance of reproductive hormones, leading to irregular periods, missed cycles, or more severe menstrual symptoms. If you notice unexpected changes in your cycle, it may be a subtle sign that stress is affecting your body’s hormonal balance.

• You’re forgetful and easily distracted. Stress can affect cognitive processes when too much cortisol is released. This can influence insulin and blood sugar levels, which in turn may damage brain cells and interfere with memory formation and executive function. Even more concerning is the connection between chronic stress and inflammation in the nervous system, which could accelerate neurogenerative diseases like Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s.

Once you’ve identified the subtle signs of stress, here are some ways to manage it:

• Practice mindfulness. Techniques such as meditation, deep breathing, or yoga can help calm your mind and reduce stress levels. Taking just a few minutes each day to focus on your breath or become aware of the present moment can make a noticeable difference.

• Stay active. Regular physical activity, like walking, jogging, or even stretching, helps release endorphins that naturally improve your mood and combat stress.

• Prioritize sleep. Establishing a consistent sleep routine and aiming for 7-9 hours of quality rest each night supports both your physical and mental well-being, making it easier to handle stressful situations.

• Connect with others. Reaching out to friends, family, or support groups provides emotional support and can help you gain perspective on stressful events.

• Set boundaries. Learn to say no when you’re overwhelmed and prioritize tasks that matter most. Breaking larger tasks into smaller steps can also make them feel more manageable.

• Engage in activities you enjoy. Make time for hobbies, interests, or relaxation techniques that bring you joy, as these can offer a healthy outlet for stress.

• Seek professional help. If stress feels unmanageable or persistent, consider talking to a healthcare provider or mental health professional for personalized guidance and support.