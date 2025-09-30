How to Springboard Your Stress Away

Americans are more stressed than ever. Surveys show that 80% of U.S. adults feel stressed, 90% of employees report work-related stress, and 75% of college students say they’re overwhelmed. Typical advice includes meditation, self-care, massages, or therapy — but research shows that as many as 58% of people actually become more stressed trying to control stress with these methods.

There may be a simpler — and more effective — approach: channel your stress into helping others. Workplace wellness programs that encourage volunteering consistently rank among the most successful stress-management tools, according to CNBC.

The Science Behind “Stress Springboarding”

Rebecca Heiss, a stress physiologist and author of Springboard: Transform Stress to Work for You, explains that stress releases a mix of hormones, including oxytocin — the so-called “cuddle hormone.”

“This hormone motivates us to connect with others for support,” says Heiss. “Stress is meant to be a social experience, so when you reach out to help others, that excess energy springboards its way into a more productive and satisfying outcome.”

She emphasizes balance: “I’m not suggesting you ignore your own needs or become a martyr. Instead, try what I call .”

Putting It Into Practice

Heiss suggests small but meaningful ways to shift stress into service

At work : Cover for a colleague with a sick child or offer help on a challenging project.

: Cover for a colleague with a sick child or offer help on a challenging project. In personal life : Instead of venting to friends, ask how you can support them.

: Instead of venting to friends, ask how you can support them. In the community : Volunteer for a cause you care about.

: Volunteer for a cause you care about. In family life: Focus less on your own frustrations and more on finding solutions.

The Health Benefits of Helping Others

According to the Mayo Clinic Health System, volunteering reduces stress and fosters feelings of connection, meaning, and appreciation. Research shows that people who give their time have lower mortality rates than those who don’t — even after accounting for age, gender, and health status.

Lower stress is also linked to a reduced risk of heart disease, stroke, depression, anxiety, and other illnesses.

Professional Payoffs

Springboarding stress doesn’t just improve personal well-being — it can boost careers. Leaders who channel stress by supporting others see improved team performance. Employees who help colleagues report higher job satisfaction and engagement.

Heiss advises reframing stress in the moment: “The next time you feel that familiar knot in your stomach or racing heart, ask yourself, ‘How can I use this energy to help someone else?’ You might be surprised to find that the best ‘cure’ for your stress is actually a balm for others.”