WATCH TV LIVE

NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: stress springboarding | stress | volunteer | help | others

How to Springboard Your Stress Away

a co-worker helping another co-worker at work
(Dreamstime)

By    |   Tuesday, 30 September 2025 11:04 AM EDT

Americans are more stressed than ever. Surveys show that 80% of U.S. adults feel stressed, 90% of employees report work-related stress, and 75% of college students say they’re overwhelmed. Typical advice includes meditation, self-care, massages, or therapy — but research shows that as many as 58% of people actually become more stressed trying to control stress with these methods.

There may be a simpler — and more effective — approach: channel your stress into helping others. Workplace wellness programs that encourage volunteering consistently rank among the most successful stress-management tools, according to CNBC.

The Science Behind “Stress Springboarding”

Rebecca Heiss, a stress physiologist and author of Springboard: Transform Stress to Work for You, explains that stress releases a mix of hormones, including oxytocin — the so-called “cuddle hormone.”

“This hormone motivates us to connect with others for support,” says Heiss. “Stress is meant to be a social experience, so when you reach out to help others, that excess energy springboards its way into a more productive and satisfying outcome.”

She emphasizes balance: “I’m not suggesting you ignore your own needs or become a martyr. Instead, try what I call .”

Putting It Into Practice

Heiss suggests small but meaningful ways to shift stress into service

  • At work: Cover for a colleague with a sick child or offer help on a challenging project.
  • In personal life: Instead of venting to friends, ask how you can support them.
  • In the community: Volunteer for a cause you care about.
  • In family life: Focus less on your own frustrations and more on finding solutions.

The Health Benefits of Helping Others

According to the Mayo Clinic Health System, volunteering reduces stress and fosters feelings of connection, meaning, and appreciation. Research shows that people who give their time have lower mortality rates than those who don’t — even after accounting for age, gender, and health status.

Lower stress is also linked to a reduced risk of heart disease, stroke, depression, anxiety, and other illnesses.

Professional Payoffs

Springboarding stress doesn’t just improve personal well-being — it can boost careers. Leaders who channel stress by supporting others see improved team performance. Employees who help colleagues report higher job satisfaction and engagement.

Heiss advises reframing stress in the moment: “The next time you feel that familiar knot in your stomach or racing heart, ask yourself, ‘How can I use this energy to help someone else?’ You might be surprised to find that the best ‘cure’ for your stress is actually a balm for others.”

Lynn C. Allison

Lynn C. Allison, a Newsmax health reporter, is an award-winning medical journalist and author of more than 30 self-help books.

© 2025 NewsmaxHealth. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Health-News
Americans are more stressed than ever. Surveys show that 80% of U.S. adults feel stressed, 90% of employees report work-related stress, and 75% of college students say they're overwhelmed. Typical advice includes meditation, self-care, massages, or therapy - but research...
stress springboarding, stress, volunteer, help, others
413
2025-04-30
Tuesday, 30 September 2025 11:04 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Free Newsmax E-Alerts
Email:
Country:
Zip Code:
Privacy: We never share your email.
 
Find Your Condition
More Conditions
Take A Look At This
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

The information presented on this website is not intended as specific medical advice and is not a substitute for professional medical treatment or diagnosis. Read Newsmax Terms and Conditions of Service.

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved