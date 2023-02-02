This Positive Habit Relieves Stress and Helps Your Heart

New study findings reveal that practicing gratitude helps you process the psychological stresses of daily life. The researchers from the Universities of Maynooth and Limerick in Ireland also found that a more thankful worldview promotes better cardiovascular health.

According to Study Finds, while stress is an unavoidable aspect of life, studies show that too much can have a detrimental impact on both health and well-being. Stress can lead to high blood pressure, which can increase the risk for cardiovascular disease and death. The research team set out to find out if gratitude and “affect balance” ─ the balance of positive to negative emotions ─ can mitigate the effect of stress on our heart health.

A total of 68 undergraduate students, 24 men and 24 women, between the ages of 18 and 57 took part in the study that was conducted at Maynooth University. The experiment featured laboratory tasks that induced stress among the participants, while researchers measured their cardiovascular reactivity and recovery in response to stress.

The study found that a state of gratitude resulted in lower systolic blood pressure readings throughout the stress-testing period. The authors said that gratitude promotes a stress-buffering effect on both reactions to and recovery from acute psychological stress. The team also found affect balance moderated the connection between gratitude and diastolic blood pressure responses to stress, amplifying the positive health benefits of gratitude.

“These findings suggest that gratitude has a unique stress-buffering effect on both reactions to and recovery from acute psychological stress,” said the study authors. “Participants with higher gratitude had lower systolic blood pressure responses to stress during the task and during the recovery. This implies that gratitude is reducing reactivity and hastening recovery. This provides support for gratitude’s stress-buffering role, as these effects withstood adjustment for age.”

There have been many previous studies that found practicing gratitude, being grateful for what you have, has a positive impact on psychological, physical, and personal well-being. Grateful people tend to sleep better, have lower stress levels, exercise more often and eat healthier, say experts.

Dr. Robert Emmons, a professor of psychology at the University of California, Davis, has often been called the “guru of gratitude.” He has conducted numerous studies that show people who practice gratitude consistently have higher levels of positive emotions, are more alert, alive, and awake and enjoy more joy and pleasure in life.

Emmons, author of Thanks!: How the New Science of Gratitude Can Make You Happier, says that simply keeping a gratitude journal, regularly writing brief reflections on moments for which we are grateful, can significantly increase well-being and life satisfaction.

Emmons says there are two key components of practicing gratitude: we affirm the good things we’ve received, and we acknowledge the role other people play in providing our lives with goodness. Experts say it is especially important to pay attention to the little things in life, the little moments that can change the tone of your whole day.

Whether you hope to boost your mood and mental health, protect your physical health, or improve your personal relationships, a rich body of research in the field of social science has found that gratitude offers significant benefits.