Studies: Hypertension Caused by Poor Lifestyle Rather Than Stress

Nearly half of U.S. adults have hypertension (high blood pressure), and only 24% of those diagnosed have it under control, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

High blood pressure is caused by factors such as genetics, lack of exercise, smoking, and poor diet, according to the latest research. Stress may temporarily raise blood pressure.

During the pandemic some patients had higher blood pressure, probably caused by people getting less exercise, eating poorly, drinking too much, and seeing their doctors less often, Axios reported.

According to the Circulation Journal: "Reasons for pandemic-associated BP elevations are likely multifactorial, and although weight gain was not the reason, other possible reasons could include increased alcohol consumption, less physical activity, emotional stress, and less ongoing medical care (including reduced medication adherence."

Increased psychosocial stress during the pandemic may have impeded chronic hypertension management. Researchers say that job and other stresses can temporarily raise blood pressure, but poor lifestyle habits do more permanent damage.

The American Heart Association says that the link between stress and high blood pressure "is still being studied."

Repressed emotions, whether or not we're aware of them, can cause hypertension, migraines, chronic fatigue syndrome, and other conditions, experts say.

Mind-body relaxation techniques may temporarily reduce blood pressure, but a healthy diet combined with regular exercise and good sleeping habits can control or avert hypertension, doctors say.

"Management of blood pressure and stress "is really 70% lifestyle and 30% medications," says Luke Laffin, co-director of the Center for Blood Pressure Disorders at the Cleveland Clinic.