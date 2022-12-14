×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: stress | blood pressure | axios | lifestyle | diet

Studies: Hypertension Caused by Poor Lifestyle Rather Than Stress

Checking blood pressure
Checking blood pressure (Kurhan/Dreamstime.com)

By    |   Wednesday, 14 December 2022 02:01 PM EST

Nearly half of U.S. adults have hypertension (high blood pressure), and only 24% of those diagnosed have it under control, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

High blood pressure is caused by factors such as genetics, lack of exercise, smoking, and poor diet, according to the latest research. Stress may temporarily raise blood pressure.

During the pandemic some patients had higher blood pressure, probably caused by people getting less exercise, eating poorly, drinking too much, and seeing their doctors less often, Axios reported.

According to the Circulation Journal: "Reasons for pandemic-associated BP elevations are likely multifactorial, and although weight gain was not the reason, other possible reasons could include increased alcohol consumption, less physical activity, emotional stress, and less ongoing medical care (including reduced medication adherence."

Increased psychosocial stress during the pandemic may have impeded chronic hypertension management. Researchers say that job and other stresses can temporarily raise blood pressure, but poor lifestyle habits do more permanent damage.

The American Heart Association says that the link between stress and high blood pressure "is still being studied."

Repressed emotions, whether or not we're aware of them, can cause hypertension, migraines, chronic fatigue syndrome, and other conditions, experts say.

Mind-body relaxation techniques may temporarily reduce blood pressure, but a healthy diet combined with regular exercise and good sleeping habits can control or avert hypertension, doctors say.

"Management of blood pressure and stress "is really 70% lifestyle and 30% medications," says Luke Laffin, co-director of the Center for Blood Pressure Disorders at the Cleveland Clinic.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Health-News
Nearly half of U.S. adults have hypertension (high blood pressure), and only 24% of those diagnosed have it under control, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
stress, blood pressure, axios, lifestyle, diet
255
2022-01-14
Wednesday, 14 December 2022 02:01 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Find Your Condition
More Conditions
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

The information presented on this website is not intended as specific medical advice and is not a substitute for professional medical treatment or diagnosis. Read Newsmax Terms and Conditions of Service.

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved