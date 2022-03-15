Crossed Eyes in Children Linked to Increased Risk for Mental Illness

A recent study found that children with strabismus, or crossed eyes, are up to twice as likely to develop mental health problems than those without the condition. For example, the risk for anxiety disorder, or persistent and uncomfortable feelings of anxiety and fear that can affect daily functi,on is twice as high in children with strabismus than in those without the condition, according to UPI.

The cross-sectional study analyzed data from a commercial healthcare payer system from 2007 to 2017 and found that strabismus in children was linked to an increased risk of developing mood disorders, schizophrenia, and anxiety compared to those without an eye condition.

According to Medpage Today, strabismus is one of the most common eye conditions in children, affecting between 2% to 5% of kids. The authors of the study that appeared in JAMA Ophthalmology said that “recognizing that these associations exist should encourage mental illness screening and treatment for patients with strabismus.”

Children with the condition, which causes the eyes to misalign with each other, have an 83% higher risk for schizophrenia, a 64% higher risk of bipolar disorder and a 61% higher risk for depression than those without the eye disorder, the researchers said.

Dr. Stacy Pineles of the University of California Los Angeles and coauthor of the study, said that “strabismus causes many functional and psychological issues for children ranging from poor vision to social stigma.”

“Children with strabismus tend to have lower quality of life scores, more social isolation and other limitations due to their vision and appearance,” Pineles, an associate professor of ophthalmology, stated. “Given these circumstances it makes sense that they are more predisposed to anxiety or depression.”

The American Academy of Ophthalmology says that the condition usually develops in infants and young children, most often by the age of three, and it can be treated with special eyeglasses or contact lenses, as well as medication and surgery.

“If your child has any chronic eye diseases or strabismus, be sure to pay attention to their mental state and seek help from your pediatrician and other mental health specialists if you are concerned,” said Pineles. “Of course, treating the eye condition with medical or surgical treatment should always be considered.”

Dr. Nathan Congdon of Queens University Belfast in Northern Ireland and his colleagues agree.

“Longitudinal intervention studies show that surgical correction of ocular misalignments may be associated with reductions in anxiety and depression,” they wrote in an editorial, adding that the new research offers “further compelling evidence of this association as well as the potential preventative role of timely surgical intervention.”