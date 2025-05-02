WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: stem cells | treatment | heart | orthopedic | neurological | heart failure

Dr. Crandall: Stem Cells and the Future of Medicine

By    |   Friday, 02 May 2025 04:17 PM EDT

Stem cell therapy is a cutting-edge treatment that holds promise for alleviating a variety of conditions, including cardiovascular diseases, neurological disorders and orthopedic injuries. While some preliminary studies using stem cells are showing promise, it is still considered experimental and should only be done at a reputable university or other site.

“Stem cells are really the mother of all cells,” explains Dr. Chauncey Crandall, world-renowned cardiologist and director of preventive medicine at the Palm Beach Cardiovascular Clinic in Florida. “Most of them are in the bone marrow, but they're in other tissues as well.”

Editor’s Note: New Treatments for Heart Failure, Strokes, MS, and Autism

Some stem cells are used to repair skin or tendons, and others form blood products or bone parts, Crandall tells Newsmax’s “Newsline.”

“So, these stem cells are there in the body, and they're waiting to be called out to go and repair, regenerate, and renew whatever tissue is damaged or whatever population of cells needs to be replaced,” explains Crandall.

Special: Stem Cells Can Improve Heart Failure

Stem cells have been used successfully to treat heart failure, a life-threatening condition in which the heart isn’t working well, which can cause shortness of breath, fatigue, swollen legs and other symptoms that diminish quality of life.

“We do know that we can inject stem cells into the circulation near the heart, and some of these stem cells can actually go in and replace the damaged tissue so that heart function returns and heart failure disappears,” says Crandall, editor of the popular newsletter Dr. Crandall's Heart Health Report.

Editor’s Note: These 4 Things Happen Right Before a Heart Attack

In a Mayo Clinic study of 315 advanced heart failure patients from 39 hospitals in 10 countries, those who underwent treatment with stem cells taken from their own bone marrow reported improved quality of life one year later, compared to those who received a sham treatment. In addition, the stem cell recipients were less likely to be hospitalized or die.

Crandall stresses that if you want to try stem cell therapy you need to find a reputable doctor and site.  “We need to be very careful where we go and how this is done, because stem cells, they can move in a correct direction, but they can also move in a wrong direction and cause a reaction. And in some cases, stem cells can turn on and produce tumors,” explains Crandall.

Special: Protect Your Brain From Parkinson's and Other Neurological Diseases!

Crandall says that many universities are starting to perform clinical trials on stem cell therapy and you can go to clinicaltrials.gov to get more information. The National Library of Medicine website and online database provides information about clinical research studies and their results.

© 2025 NewsmaxHealth. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Health-News
Stem cell therapy is a cutting-edge treatment that holds promise for alleviating a variety of conditions, including cardiovascular diseases, neurological disorders and orthopedic injuries. While some preliminary studies using stem cells are showing promise, it is still...
stem cells, treatment, heart, orthopedic, neurological, heart failure
457
2025-17-02
Friday, 02 May 2025 04:17 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Free Newsmax E-Alerts
Email:
Country:
Zip Code:
Privacy: We never share your email.
 
Find Your Condition
More Conditions
Take A Look At This
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

The information presented on this website is not intended as specific medical advice and is not a substitute for professional medical treatment or diagnosis. Read Newsmax Terms and Conditions of Service.

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved