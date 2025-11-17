Stem Cells From Fat Tissue Repair Spine Fractures

Japanese researchers are testing a surprising, minimally invasive way to repair spine fractures.

A team at Osaka Metropolitan University found that stem cells from fat tissue can repair breaks similar to those common in people with the bone-weakening disease osteoporosis.

"This simple and effective method can treat even difficult fractures and may accelerate healing," said study co-leader Dr. Shinji Takahashi, an orthopedic surgeon and clinical lecturer at the university.

"This technique is expected to become a new treatment that helps extend the healthy life of patients," Takahashi added in a news release.

The new method has only been tested in mice so far, and results may differ in people, but researchers said the approach could offer a minimally invasive way to treat bone diseases.

Researchers noted that these cells are easy to collect, even from elderly people, with little strain on the body, making the technique a gentle way to treat bone disease.

They tested the method in rats with spinal injuries similar to the fractures seen in people with osteoporosis.

Stem cells can develop into various types of tissue, including bone.

Researchers coaxed stem cells from fat tissue to develop into structures called spheroids, 3-D cell clusters that mimic various types of tissue, including bone. They then paired those clusters with a bone-rebuilding material called beta-tricalcium phosphate.

The result: Lab mice regained healthier and stronger backbones.

What’s more, genes responsible for bone formation and regeneration revved up. They became more active after treatment, suggesting that the approaching stimulates natural healing processes.

"This study has revealed the potential of bone differentiation spheroids using ADSCs for the development of new treatment of spinal fractures," tudy leader Dr. Yuta Sawada, an orthopedic surgeon and graduate medical student, said in a news release. "Since the cells are obtained from fat, there is little burden on the body, ensuring patient safety."

An estimated 20 million Americans suffer from osteoporosis, many of them older women affected by hormonal changes accompanying menopause, according to the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA).

Compression fractures of the spine resulting from the condition can lead to long-term disability and severely limit quality of life.

The findings were recently published in the journal Bone & Joint Research.