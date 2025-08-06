This Workout Slashes Dementia Risk by 88%

Here's another reason to join that spin class or hop on your stationary bike. A 44-year study revealed that cycling can reduce the risk of dementia by a whopping 88%.

The Swedish study, published in the journal Neurology, followed 1,462 women aged 38 to 60 from 1968 onward. Researchers found that only 5% of highly fit study participants developed dementia compared to 42% in the moderate group.

According to Women's Health, high levels of fitness delayed the age of dementia by 9.5 years compared to those with medium fitness. The highly fit women performed maximum cycling classes, alternating between high intensity and low intensity intervals much like what's performed in standard spin classes.

The researchers said that there are several reasons why intense cycling reduces dementia risk. "These include both indirect effects such as influence on hypertension, hypercholesterolemia, obesity, and diabetes mellitus and direct effects on the brain, like the enhancement of neuronal structures, neurotransmitter synthesis and growth factors," wrote the authors.

While there are other ways to achieve cardiovascular fitness, another study of 480,000 U.K. Biobank participants showed that mixed-cycling exercise reduced the risk of all-cause dementia by 19% and reduced the risk of early onset dementia in those under the age of 65 by an impressive 40%.

Experts say that the high intensity aspect of a cycling workout helps improve cardiovascular function and brings healthy blood to the brain compared to moderate intensity workouts. While cycling has proven to be beneficial for brain health in older people, it's important to stay safe, says Medical News Today.

"Starting cycling later in life can be incredibly rewarding, but it's important to prioritize safety and build up gradually," said Dr. Kamal Wagle, geriatric specialist with Hackensack University Medical Center's Center for Memory Loss and Brain Health in New Jersey.

"Before starting any new exercise program, especially if there are preexisting health conditions, it's crucial to consult a doctor. They can assess any potential risks and provide personalized advice."