Baby Food Pouches Recalled for Possible Lead

Sprout Organics pouches that are recalled
(U.S. Food and Drug Administration)

Friday, 26 September 2025 11:45 AM EDT

 Sprout Organics has widened its recall of 3.5-ounce Sweet Potato, Apple & Spinach pouches because some lots may contain elevated levels of lead.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said the recall, first announced Sept. 16, now covers additional lots sold online at Walgreens and through independent retailers in 28 states.

"If a child is exposed to enough lead for a protracted period of time, this can affect learning and development or cause other long-term health problems," the FDA said.

The agency added that exposure “even at low levels” may raise blood lead levels.

Recalled items can be identified by the following lot codes printed on the lower back of the pouch:

  • Lot 4212: Best by Oct. 29, 2025

  • Lot 4213: Best by Oct. 30, 2025

  • Lot 4282: Best by Dec. 4, 2025

  • Lot 4310: Best by Feb. 4, 2026

Do not feed these pouches to children. Return them to the store for a refund. No illnesses have been reported, and no other Sprout Organics products are affected.

For questions, call 510-833-6089 or email info@sproutorganics.com.

© HealthDay


