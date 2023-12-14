3 Spices Scientifically Proven to Boost Metabolism

A recent review of 142 studies showed that some commonly used spices can boost our metabolism. And the good news is that you only need a teaspoon here and a tablespoon there to reap the benefits, says mindbodygreen.

This trio of spices has also been shown to reduce inflammation, improve glucose control and fight common viruses, among many other health-boosting effects. With the holiday season upon us, use them in preparing foods to enhance the taste of your favorite dishes, and the well-being of you and your guests.

• Ginger. The root of this flowering plant holds contains gingerol, the bioactive compound that has anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties. In addition, studies on ginger have found that it has a positive effect on blood sugar, insulin, cholesterol, and triglyceride levels. According to research, you only need a tablespoon of grated ginger daily to improve inflammation markers.

Suzy Cohen, a pharmacist, says you should always have fresh ginger on hand in case you feel queasy or nauseous. Ginger can be frozen, says Cohen, and aside from calming the digestive tract, the spice may reduce oxidative stress on the body. A recent study pointed out the potent antiviral and antioxidant effects of ginger, supporting the spice’s usefulness for the treatment of airway viral infections. Cohen suggests steeping ginger in hot water for a delicious, therapeutic tea.

• Turmeric. Turmeric is a flowering plant, long used in Ayurvedic medicine, that’s a cousin to ginger. It has potent antioxidant properties thanks to compounds called curcuminoids. The most scientifically studied of these is curcumin. Studies found that turmeric effectively lowered blood lipid levels, such as triglycerides, total cholesterol, and LDL cholesterol. These benefits were noted by consuming between ½ to 1 teaspoon daily. However, because the bioavailability of this spice is low, meaning that the body has a difficult time absorbing this compound, it is recommend to pair it with black pepper when cooking or taking a supplement.

According to The Washington Post, research shows that turmeric supplements are effective against the pain and inflammation of arthritis for some people, although it may take a couple of months to notice the improvement.

• Cinnamon. According to Healthline, researchers have discovered that cinnamon may also help lower blood sugar and fight diabetes by imitating the effects of insulin and increasing blood glucose transport into cells. Only ½ to two teaspoons daily has been shown to reduce blood glucose fasting levels by 10 to 29%, says mindbodygreen.

In laboratory studies, cinnamon has shown promise for its ability to slow cancer growth and even kill tumor cells, says WebMD. And several studies suggest eating cinnamon every day for three months can bring your systolic blood pressure (the top number) down as much as five points.

The scintillating spice ranked among the top foods that fight inflammation in a recent laboratory study. Since inflammation causes many of our age-related diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, more research is needed to support the consumption of cinnamon as a natural remedy for older adults to treat these types of conditions.

It may also lower cholesterol. When 60 adults in a small study ate ¼ teaspoon of cinnamon every day for 40 days, their “bad” LDL cholesterol went down, says WebMD. Other research has found that similar amounts consumed daily for 18 weeks lowered LDL and total cholesterol while raising “good” HDL.

Cinnamon has also been shown to fight many types of bacteria, including salmonella, E. Coli, and staph that can make people sick.

“Cinnamon also contains antioxidants that can help protect the body from oxidative stress and free radicals which can play a role in reducing the risk of chronic diseases,” says Jen Messer, a nutrition consultant and registered dietitian. She adds that some studies have also found a positive effect of cinnamon on metabolism.

Finally, the simple scent of cinnamon can be healing, says USA Today. As aromatherapy, cinnamon can be relaxing and reduce stress.