A recent survey found that most Americans eat at least one snack every day. Snacking contributes about 20% of most adults’ total calorie count, according to EatingWell.

Choosing snacks wisely is the key to good health and maintaining a healthy weight, say experts. Poor choices lead to lethargy and weight gain. Dr. Will Bulsiewicz, a gastroenterologist, says that the best bets are snacks that benefit gut health and are high in protein. “This is the ideal combination for satiation, meaning less 'hangry' with a happy, satisfied tummy. Both protein and fiber stimulate GLP-1 release, the natural version of Ozempic,” he says. Fiber feeds gut bacteria, producing anti-inflammatory chemicals that stimulate the release of this natural hormone in our bodies.

Low-quality snacks are foods typically high in calories, added sugars, unhealthy fats, and sodium, yet low in beneficial nutrients like protein, fiber, vitamins, and minerals. These snacks are often highly processed and provide little nutritional value, making them a poor choice for supporting overall health and well-being. Some examples are potato chips, candy, sugary pastries and cookies, sodas and sweetened beverages.

Instead of reaching for low-quality snacks, opt for options rich in protein and fiber—such as edamame, nuts, seeds, fresh fruits, and vegetables—which help you feel satiated, support gut health, and provide sustained energy. Bulsiewicz rates edamame as his top choice for snacking, calling it the best high-protein snack for better gut health.

The young, tender soybeans are inexpensive, and one cup has 18 grams of protein, 8 grams of fiber and only 188 calories. You can buy frozen edamame and zap them with a little water in the microwave for a couple of minutes. Season with salt or soy sauce and enjoy them anytime.

According to Healthline, other high-protein, gut-healthy snacks include almonds, Greek yogurt, hard-boiled eggs, peanut butter with celery, roasted chick peas, apples with nut butter, and chia pudding.