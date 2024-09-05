WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: smoking | cessation | chantix | champix | e-cigarettes

New Review Rates 3 Best Ways to Stop Smoking

cigarette broken in half
(Adobe Stock)

Thursday, 05 September 2024 07:45 AM EDT

Thinking about quitting smoking?

There are three top ways to help you stop, a new review finds.

According to the study, folks wanting to quit should turn to:

  • Varenicline, a prescription nicotine-blocking drug sold under the brand names Chantix and Champix

  • Cytisine, a plant-based compound sold as an over-the-counter supplement in Canada and Europe

  • Nicotine e-cigarettes

“Quitting smoking is difficult, and some people find it harder to quit than others, but tobacco is uniquely deadly among legal consumer products, so it’s important to seek help quitting,” said lead investigator Jonathan Livingstone-Banks, a lecturer and researcher in evidence-based health care with the University of Oxford in the U.K.

“There’s a range of effective forms of support for smoking cessation, and cytisine, varenicline and e-cigarettes are all evidence-based ways to greatly increase people’s chances of successfully quitting smoking,” Livingstone-Banks added.

These strategies work best when combined with counseling or other behavioral support, researchers said.

“For behavioral support, evidence is strongest for counseling and for programs that reward people for stopping smoking,” said senior researcher Jamie Hartmann-Boyce, an assistant professor of health policy and management with the University of Massachusetts Amherst School of Public Health and Health Sciences.

Bupropion and nicotine replacement therapy are also effective, especially if nicotine patches are combined with fast-acting forms like gum, researchers said.

The new study was published Sept. 4 in the journal Addiction.

For people who smoke cigarettes, the single best thing they can do for their health is to quit smoking,” Hartmann-Boyce said in a UMass news release. “However, many people find it difficult to do so. Fortunately, there is strong evidence to support the use of a number of different ways to quit smoking.”

For the new review, researchers considered evidence pooled in 2023 from 319 studies involving more than 157,000 participants.

To that data, they added another 75 clinical trials focused on varenicline and cytisine.

“Our team will continue to review evidence on the best ways to help people quit smoking, as we know how vitally important this is to people who smoke and to public health,” Hartmann-Boyce said.

© HealthDay


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Health-News
Thinking about quitting smoking? There are three top ways to help you stop, a new review finds.
smoking, cessation, chantix, champix, e-cigarettes
350
2024-45-05
Thursday, 05 September 2024 07:45 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Free Newsmax E-Alerts
Email:
Country:
Zip Code:
Privacy: We never share your email.
 
Find Your Condition
More Conditions
Take A Look At This
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

The information presented on this website is not intended as specific medical advice and is not a substitute for professional medical treatment or diagnosis. Read Newsmax Terms and Conditions of Service.

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved