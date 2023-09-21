×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: smoke | wildfire | pollution | threat | health | particulates | heart

Wildfire Smoke Pollution a Growing Health Threat

wildfire smoke over a town
(Adobe Stock)

Thursday, 21 September 2023 09:17 AM EDT

More people around the world are exposed to wildfire smoke that has the potential to harm human health, and their numbers are growing, new research finds.

More than 2 billion people are exposed to at least one day of potentially health-impacting wildfire smoke each year, a figure that has grown by almost 7% in the past decade, according to a study led by Australian scientists.

Moreover, each person in the world had on average 9.9 days of exposure per year, a 2% increase over 10 years, the researchers found. They also said exposure levels in poor countries were about four times higher than in high-income countries.

The recent Canadian wildfires that spread smoke across North America highlighted the increase in severity and frequency of wildfires due to climate change.

“The exposure to air pollution caused by landscape fire smoke traveling hundreds and sometimes even thousands of kilometers can affect much larger populations, and cause much larger public health risks,” said Yuming Guo from Monash University’s School of Population Health and Preventive Medicine.

“Mapping and tracking the population exposure to landscape fire-sourced air pollution are essential for monitoring and managing its health impacts," Guo said in a university news release. This will also help prevention efforts and strengthen arguments for mitigation of climate change, he added.

Those health impacts can include increased death and disease, with a global worsening of heart and lung conditions and mental health.

For the study, the researchers used a machine learning approach to estimate the global daily air pollution from all fires from 2000 to 2019. They also looked at global landscape fire-sourced ozone.

The study defined landscape fires as any fire burning in natural and cultural landscapes, including wildfires, and planned or controlled fires.

Exposure levels of PM2.5 — fine particle air pollution — were particularly high in Central Africa, Southeast Asia, South America and Siberia.

The findings were published online Sept. 20 in the journal Nature.

© HealthDay


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Health-News
More people around the world are exposed to wildfire smoke that has the potential to harm human health, and their numbers are growing, new research finds. More than 2 billion people are exposed to at least one day of potentially health-impacting wildfire smoke each year, a...
smoke, wildfire, pollution, threat, health, particulates, heart, lung, mental health
321
2023-17-21
Thursday, 21 September 2023 09:17 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Find Your Condition
More Conditions
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

The information presented on this website is not intended as specific medical advice and is not a substitute for professional medical treatment or diagnosis. Read Newsmax Terms and Conditions of Service.

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved