Smartphones Before 13 Affect Later Mental Health

New research finds that having a smartphone before the age of 13 can dramatically increase the risk for mental health issues later in life. According to ScienceDaily, early use of smartphones is associated with suicidal thoughts, aggression and detachment largely driven by social media, cyberbullying and lost sleep.

The global study of more than 100,000 young adults ages 18 to 24 found that those who had received their first smartphone at 12 or younger were more likely to report these negative feelings along with detachment from reality, poorer emotional regulation, and low sense of self-worth.

The team of experts from Sapien Labs which hosts the world’s largest database on mental well-being called the Global Mind Project called for urgent action to protect the mental health of future generations.

"Our data indicate that early smartphone ownership ─ and the social media access it often brings ─ is linked with a profound shift in mind health and well-being in early adulthood," says lead author neuroscientist Tara Thiagarajan, the founder of Sapien Labs.

According to ABC News, about 48% of young women who had smartphones at the early age of five or six years reported having severe suicidal thoughts, compared to 28% of those who had smartphones by the age of 13 and older.

For young men, 31% those had smartphones as children reported having severe suicidal thoughts compared with 20% of males who had smartphones at age 13 or older.

The scientists said that their findings of the potential harm caused by early use of smartphones is too great to ignore and suggest the following policies:

• Mandatory education on digital literacy and mental health.

• Active identification of social media age violations and meaningful consequences for technology companies.

• Restriction of access to social media platforms.

• Implementation of graduated access to social media platforms.

“Our evidence suggests childhood smartphone ownership, an early gateway into AI-powered digital environments, is profoundly diminishing mind health and well-being in adulthood with deep consequences for individual agency and societal flourishing,” said Thiagarajan. “Ideally, children should not have a smartphone until age 14, and when they do get a smartphone, parents should take the time to discuss with their children how to interact on the internet and explain the consequences of doing various things.”