'Smart Toilet' Gives Important Feedback on Health

A new “smart toilet” device aims to help people track their health by analyzing their bathroom trips.

The Dekoda device clamps around the rim of any standard toilet, where it uses advanced sensors to scan a person’s waste, says its manufacturer, Kohler Health.

With this data, folks can monitor their hydration and gut health, as well as signs of potential health problems.

For example, the device detects the presence of blood in a person’s stool or urine, which can be a sign of medical problems ranging from infection to cancer.

“We're able to give you that information so that if it is unusual, you can then take the next step that could be right for you, which may include speaking to a health care professional,” Kash Kapadia, CEO of Kohler Health, told HealthDay.

The $599 device relies on optical analysis, using spectroscopy and AI to analyze urine and feces. The Dekoda sends its data to a health app, providing insights within three to five minutes, Kapadia said.

“People want to take ownership of their health and their wellness,” he said. “People are realizing that checking in every day on the core aspects of their health and wellness is increasingly more important.”

Results will show whether a person is under-hydrated, based on the concentration of their urine.

“We've all felt it when we feel like, oh, hang on a minute, I really need water,” Kapadia said. “By that time thirst kicks in, it's often too late. You want to be hydrated consistently.”

The device also will tell a user the consistency of their stool, which is a measure of gut health. The app also will track a person’s bathroom frequency.

Armed with this data, a person can see how their diet affects their gut, Kapadia said.

“You can download a PDF report which is private to you and then take that and have a richer conversation with a health care professional,” Kapadia added.

To use the Dekoda, people must sign in using their own fingerprint. Multiple accounts can be set up to track different members of the family, Kapadia said.

They then use the bathroom, then wait for data to be sent to their smartphone.

“You just think, oh, it's just waste and I'm flushing it down, but there's so much that can be uncovered through its analysis,” Kapadia said.