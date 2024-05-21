Slouching May Be Bad for Your Brain

Researchers over the decades have investigated the effect of slouching on the body. But there is no clear evidence that this rounded posture, often associated with negative body language, hurts the spine. However, slouching has now been linked to poorer information and memory recall, as well as worse mood, when compared to sitting upright, according to CNN.

Sitting upright has been shown to correct these memory lapses giving scientists at least one good reason to promote erect posture. While slouching over your computer will not damage the spine, ideally we should change our posture frequently for comfort and other health reasons, say the experts at Harvard Medical School.

Some experts warn that our “slouching epidemic” may lead to mood disorders, sleep impairment, fatigue, and jaw misalignment. It can also cause:

• Incontinence. Poor posture promotes stress incontinence because slouching increases abdominal pressure, resulting in extra pressure on the bladder.

• Constipation. Slouching while on the toilet can cause constipation. When sitting upright the abdominal muscles can help move the feces. You can also purchase a Squatty Potty stool to improve bathroom posture.

• Heartburn and slowed digestion. Because slouching puts pressure on the abdomen, it can lead to heartburn ─ that uncomfortable sensation caused by stomach acid reflux, say experts.

While slouching may not be bad for the spine, it’s still advisable to vary your position during the day and take regular work breaks to reduce the risk of developing pain and muscle fatigue. You’ll also boost productivity and feel more comfortable.