This Vacation Trend Enhances Health, Well-Being

There’s a unique and growing trend travel experts are noticing that might just be right if you are feeling overwhelmed and sleep deprived. It’s called a “sleepcation,” and just like the name suggests, it involves seeking a place where a good night’s sleep — or many nights of sleep — is assured.

Instead of pulling your hair out planning the next getaway, arranging for hotels, airfare and a dawn-to-dusk itinerary to follow, experts are noticing that people are taking the polar opposite approach to vacations, says HuffPost.

“At its root, it’s as simple as it sounds: taking a vacation with the intention to get a good night or a few good nights of sleep,” explained Tanner Saunders, a senior hotels reporter at The Points Guy. “It can be as simple as checking into a hotel in your own city with a special sleep package that includes enhanced ways to get a good night’s sleep — like a fancy bed, some advanced technology, sound machines or some sleep-inducing supplements — or a full-on sleep retreat where you meet with experts who help guide your physical and mental wellness to make sure you leave feeling renewed, refreshed and relaxed.”

According to Skyscanner, the 2024 travel trends include a desire to disconnect, which is driving a growing interest in sleep tourism. Nearly 50% of U.S. travelers are more conscious of their sleep health now and sleeping is the top activity on Americans’ vacation agendas.

Saunders says that more hotels and resorts are offering amenities to enhance sleep, such as beds that use adaptive technology to track your sleep patterns, in-room meditation apps or sleep sounds. Some offer pillow menus so you can choose your preferred level of fitness. Accommodations might offer high-quality bedding, blackout curtains and aromatherapy products to enhance your sleep.

These amenities aren’t overly luxurious or even frivolous, say experts.

“Most people don’t get the recommended seven to nine hours sleep per night,” notes Danielle Desir Corbett, an award-winning affordable luxury travel expert. “Over time, this ‘sleep debt’ can have serious health implications, affecting cognitive function, mood, weight, and the immune system. Sleep is even linked to chronic diseases such as obesity, diabetes, and hypertension. Sleepcations focus on rest and rejuvenation and can be a powerful tool in combating health issues.”

Instead of following a hectic schedule, a sleepcation makes health and relaxation a priority. You can still visit landmarks, hike, and eat in restaurants if you choose, but a better sleep awaits you back at your lodgings.

“If you’ve been sleeping poorly, a sleepcation can break that cycle and set you up for better sleeping going forward,” noted Dave Grossman, a travel expert at MilesTalk.

The downside of a sleepcation is that you may not be able to replicate the experience back home. Adjustable beds that control your body temperature and other perks are costly. And as one expert told HuffPost, it may be more of a “Band-Aid” than a cure for insomnia or sleeplessness.

“Consistent habits of sleep-wake are essential for long-term health benefits,” said Dr. Abhinav Singh, medical director of the Indiana Sleep Center, and author of Sleep to Heal: 7 Simple Steps to Better Sleep (Humanix).

And travel consultants say that that many people won’t hop onto this travel trend because they won’t see the value of spending hard-earned money prioritizing sleep while on vacation. However, including sleepcation elements in your travel plans no matter where you go can ensure a healthier and more restful experience.