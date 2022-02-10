Watching TV or Listening to Music at Bedtime May Improve Your Sleep

Contrary to the many warnings about avoiding screen time before bed, a new study found that watching television or listening to music before lights out may lead to more total sleep times. The caveat here is to avoid multitasking and keep the periods of exposure to media short.

According to Study Finds, participants in the study who spent more than an hour exposed to media ended up sleeping less.

“If you are going to use media, like watching TV or listening to music before bed, keep it a short, focused session and you are unlikely to experience any negative outcomes in your sleep that night,” said Morgan Ellithorpe from the University of Delaware, who was lead author of the study.

The new research published in the Journal of Sleep Research examined how sleep might be impacted by media use such as watching movies, television or YouTube videos, according to a press release.

For the study, 58 adults kept a diary that recorded information about how much time and where they spent it with media before going to bed and if they multitasked during this period. The researchers then used electroencephalography, tests that measure the electrical activity of the brain, to capture bedtime, total sleep time and sleep quality.

People who used media in bed for an hour without multitasking went to bed earlier and had more total sleep time. A longer use of media before bedtime was linked to later bedtime and less total sleep time. Sleep quality was not affected by media use before bed, the study found.