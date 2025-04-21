This Sleep Hack May Help You Fall Asleep Faster

There’s a new hack on social media that claims wearing socks to bed helps promote better sleep. The theory is that sleeping with your socks on lowers the body’s core temperature which helps you sleep more soundly.

A small study in 2018 found that young men who slept with their socks on fell asleep nearly eight minutes faster and slept 32 minutes longer than those who didn’t, says CNN.

Wearing comfortable socks helps blood vessels under the skin dilate, which allows warm blood to come to the surface so your core body temperature drops.

But this technique is very individual and may not work for everyone. Some people can’t stand the idea of warm tootsies and prefer sleeping with “popsicle toes.”

You can get the same benefit by taking a warm shower or bath before bedtime, say experts.

According to The Washington Post, the National Sleep Foundation recommends keeping the room temperature between 60 and 67 degrees Fahrenheit during sleep, but a 2023 study found that for older adults, the ideal temperatures should be set between 68 and 77 degrees.

If you want to try sleeping with socks, here are some tips:

• Choose clean and breathable socks. Avoid synthetic fabrics that can increase sweating leading to nail fungus. Cotton, cashmere, or merino wool socks are preferable choices.

• Loose fitting socks are better. Unless your doctor has prescribed tight-fitting or compression socks, tight socks may reduce circulation and cause medical problems.

• Use specialty socks. Try aloe infused socks for a special treat to help moisturize dry feet.

The bottom line is that wearing socks to bed may improve sleep for some people, so give it a try for a week.