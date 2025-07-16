Why Lack of Sleep Makes You Crave Junk Food

When you don’t get enough sleep, your brain sends signals to your body that make you crave sugary, greasy foods. Without sound slumber, this can trigger a vicious cycle leading not only to disruptive hunger signals, but also to weak self-control, impaired glucose metabolism, and yes, weight gain.

According to Katie Couric Media, even one night’s poor sleep can bring on these changes. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that more than one-third of American adults gets less than the recommended seven hours sleep per night. Nearly three-quarters of adolescents don’t sleep for the recommended eight to 10 hours per night. Shift workers and those who work in essential services, including first responders, are especially vulnerable to poorly regulated sleep patterns that can wreak havoc with food cravings and eating habits, leading to increased risk of obesity.

When you are sleep deprived, the levels of ghrelin, called the “hungry hormone,” skyrocket while the levels of leptin, the hormone that signals satiety, plummet. As a result, studies show you are more likely to eat more the next day, and the unhealthy foods typically chosen are the ones that increase belly fat. And the longer you are sleep-deprived, the more your appetite becomes chronically elevated.

Lack of sleep also reduces the activity of the brain’s prefrontal cortex, which is responsible for decision making. And it increases the activity of the amygdala, the reward center, so you become more reactive to tempting food cues.

On top of these changes, poor sleep reduces insulin sensitivity by 25% so more sugar circulates in your blood and if the body can’t process that extra sugar, its converted to fat. It also boosts levels of the stress hormone, cortisol, which encourages fat storage, says Dr. Joanna Fong-Isariyawongse, associate professor of neurology at the University of Pittsburgh, specializing in sleep medicine and epilepsy.

Fortunately, a few nights of sound sleep can reverse this pattern and undo the damage by restoring your body’s natural balance. According to the Mayo Clinic, here are six tips to help you get a good night’s sleep.