Optimal Room Temperature for Older Adult Sleep

Research shows that a good night’s sleep has important health benefits. And a new study published in Science of the Total Environment found that different room temperatures can impact the quality of sleep, especially for seniors.

According to Prevention, scientists analyzed sleep and environmental data for 11,000 nights of sleep for 50 adults aged 65 years and older. The participants lived in senior community centers in Boston and wore devices to monitor their sleep for a year. The results showed that older adults, compared to younger adults, benefited from slightly warmer temperatures at night ─ between 68 and 77 degrees Fahrenheit. Beyond this range, sleep quality dropped by 5 to 10%.

Past research has shown that our body temperature varies by as much as 2 degrees overnight, and sleeping in a room that is too warm can interfere with the body’s ability to cool down. This can cause sleep disruptions or difficulty falling asleep as our natural circadian rhythms are thrown off balance by the warmth.

While experts say that the ideal bedroom temperature at night should be between 60 and 69 degrees Fahrenheit for the general population, the new study found that slightly warmer temperatures may be better for older folks.

For many people, even if the room temperature is acceptable, sleeping with linens that trap heat can elevate skin temperature and microenvironment, says Dr. Peter Polos, a sleep medicine specialist and sleep expert for Sleep Number. Bedding such as cooling sheets and comforters and clothing that help wick away heat and reduce the temperature immediately are the best choices.

Other considerations for improving the quality of sleep include minimizing alcohol before bedtime, cutting back on caffeine in the afternoon, getting daily exercise, and limiting blue light exposure at nighttime.